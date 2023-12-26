Icyambu Concert: Israel Mbonyi Did it Again

Rwandan Gospel artist, Israel Mbonyi has once again thrilled a mammoth crowd fully packed inside the BK Arena on the Christmas Day as promised.

Mbonyi performed at his second “Icyambu Live Concert II ” which precedes one that he had on Christmas Day in the previous year.



Ahead of the 2nd edition of Icyambu Live Concert held this December 25, 2023, Mbonyi had said in November that he would thrill his fans.

“In Kigali this December 2023, it will be as usual, we will celebrate once again,”Mbonyi said back then.

This promise came to pass this Monday as pedestrians and vehicles flocked the BK Arena filling up all the seats and before the show started all entry tickets were believed to be sold off.

The concert, opened by fellow gospel singer- Yvan Ngenzi, was mainly focused on the young generation who made the biggest number of participants among the 10.000 who attended the concert.

Mbonyi came in later to perform on stage to a crowd that was visibly waiting for his famous praise and worship songs especially his newest song “Nina Siri” (I have a secret- in Jesus) with over 27 million views since it was posted on YouTube six months ago.



The song which is very popular among Kenyans and currently trending in the East African Community (EAC) was able to pull comments from Kenya’s former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kalonzo posted a video on his Instagram account dancing the Nina Siri song with his wife and said on his X account that:

“This song “Nina Siri” by @IsraeMbonyi truly is God’s doing…greatly resonates. @IsraeMbonyi thank you and God continue to bless your life and work.”



Mbonyi is expected to continue having this annual end of year concert which has proved to be his channel of talking to the youth and people of all ages as they celebrate with tears of joy the ups and downs of the year.