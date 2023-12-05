ISONGA National Talent Day: A Celebration of Rwandan Youth Potential

The inaugural ISONGA program national talent day, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Sports in Rwanda and L’agence Francaise de Development, culminated in a spectacular showcase of athletic prowess and raw talent

The competition, held across various disciplines last weekend, saw schools from all corners of the country vying for glory, leaving behind a legacy of fierce competition and inspiring sportsmanship.

Football saw Kabare’s boys emerge victorious, their coordinated plays and unyielding spirit proving too much for their opponents. IPM Mukarange’s girls mirrored their counterparts’ success, showcasing exceptional footwork and strategic brilliance on the field.

Volleyball witnessed GSOB’s boys soar above the competition, their powerful spikes and seamless teamwork leaving the opposition scrambling. GS St Aloys Rwamagana’s girls followed suit, their agility and strategic serves proving to be an unstoppable force.

The basketball court was ablaze with ADEGI’s girls dominating the game. Their lightning-fast passes and pinpoint shooting accuracy left the crowd breathless.



Lycee de Kigali’s boys mirrored their energy, their impressive dunks and tight defense securing them a well-deserved win.

Handball saw TTC de la Sale’s boys reign supreme, their strategic plays and unwavering determination proving to be the winning formula.

Kiziguro Secondary School’s girls lived up to their reputation, their quick reflexes and powerful throws leaving the competition in the dust.

Athletics emerged as a true display of individual brilliance. GS St Aloys Rwamagana’s boys swept the 100m, 200m, and 400m races, showcasing raw speed and exceptional stamina.

Meanwhile, SINA Gerard’s girls stole the show in the same events, their powerful strides and unwavering focus left the competition in their wake.

The 800m saw SINA Gerard’s boys dominate, their endurance and strategic pacing securing them a well-deserved victory.

In the longer distances, SINA Gerard’s boys also continued their reign, conquering both the 3000m and jumping events. SINA Gerard’s girls proved equally impressive, showcasing their exceptional leaping abilities in the jumping category.

Cycling capped off the event with GSO Butare’s boys and girls demonstrating their exceptional pedaling power and strategic race planning. Their unwavering focus and determination propelled them to the top of the podium, solidifying GSO Butare’s dominance in the cycling arena.

The ISONGA program’s first national talent day was more than just a competition; it was a testament to the immense potential that lies within Rwandan youth.

The passion, dedication, and sheer talent displayed by these young athletes serve as a beacon of hope for the future of Rwandan sports.

As these stars continue to shine, one can only imagine the heights they will reach, not just on national platforms, but potentially on the global stage as well. The future of Rwandan sports is undeniably bright, and the ISONGA program has played a pivotal role in nurturing and igniting the flames of athletic excellence within its youth.