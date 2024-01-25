Bizimana Returns to Scoresheet As APR Knock AS Kigali Out of Peace Cup

Yannick Bizimana returned to the scoresheet as APR drew 1-1 with AS Kigali on Wednesday night in their second leg to reach the Rwanda Peace Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate score.

The Rwandan striker has found it hard this season since Thierry Froger took over in July 2023, losing his spot in the starting lineup under the French manager. However, he was entrusted to start on the pitch tonight amid the absence of Victor Mbaoma, who is sidelined for a month due to an injury sustained in the Mapinduzi Cup.

Bizimana snatched Froger’s trust and put the 11-time Peace Cup champions ahead in the 26th minute with a fine finish into the left corner of the net after Christian Ishimwe’s brilliant long pass to register his first goal of the season.

After both sides squandered several scoring chances, Raphael Osaluwe found a leveller for Guy Bukasa’s team with a long-range spectacular freekick in the 61st minute.

“It’s football, we would have liked to continue to follow the adventure but nature decides otherwise APR is qualified, let’s congratulate them, we have to concentrate on the league,” AS Kigali head coach

“Yannick has always worked hard, hung in there, understands our style of play, and he’s a good player. I think he did very well, he scored and participated, and that’s what we ask for an attacker; sometimes you have to be patient, but you have to take your chance, and that’s what he did, which is positive for the group,” APR head coach Thierry Froger said.

In the quarter-finals, APR will face off against Gasogi United, who eliminated Muhazi United with a 3-1 aggregate score.