We Are Serious-KNC On Dissolving Gasogi Utd

The president and founder of Gasogi United has insisted that he will withdraw his team from Rwanda top flight league due to what he called mafias in the organisation.

Kakooza Nkuliza Charles known as ‘KNC’ the businessman and a journalist first spoke about his decision to withdraw his team from Rwanda Premier on Saturday January 27 after his team defeat against Kigali Fc by 1-0.

After the game KNC expressed his dissatisfaction against some decisions made during the game, while saying there was some ‘Mafias’.

Speaking to KT Press today, KNC said that he will not change the decision he took and have already notified those it may concern.

“We have not changed our mind. We have already notified the Rwanda Football Association about our withdrawal,” he said.

Meanwhile Gasogi United continues their usual training which has been questioned by the public. However, KNC said that he is doing final arrangement to part ways with players.

This is the second time KNC threatened to withdraw from Premier League. The first time was in 2022 after defeat by Rayon Sports. He later on changed his mind and he team continued business as usual.

To the fans of the club, Kakooza Nkuliza Charles said that they have to keep calm as he knows that the decision taken is too bitter. KNC applogised to the clubs

Gasogi United was supposed to feature Kiyovu Sports on Saturday Februry 3 at Kigali Pele Stadium for league’s day 19.