KNC and His Gasogi Utd ‘Not Going’

As it was scheduled on Rwanda Premier league calendar day 19, Gasogi United FC will play against Kiyovu Sports this Saturday despite withdraw attempts made by the owner of Gasogi team.

It has been about one week since Gasogi club president, Charles Kakooza Nkuliza alias “KNC” announced that he was withdrawing his club from the league games following a dispute over decisions made during a match in which Gasogi lost to AS Kigali 0-1.

KNC termed the game results and decision as ‘corrupt refereeing’ and some kind of ‘mafia’ game in the league and threatened to withdraw his Orange team players.

This attempted ‘withdrawal’ left Kiyovu Sports fans in a dilemma especially that the team was supposed to face Gasogi in the next match scheduled for February 3rd, 2024.

Rwanda Premier League (RPL) said they held meetings with the Gasogi United president and proprietor to convince him to change his mind.

“We are still in talks, trying to convince him to reconsider the decision. We understand his frustration, but quitting is not the right decision for the league or the club,” the RPL Board president Hadji Mudaheranwa told local media last week.

Speaking on his Radio One FM, this morning, KNC revealed that his team will play their game against Kiyovu Sports but they are still begging the Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) to work on cleaning the alleged ‘dirty linen’ and ‘Mafioso’ in the league.

This is not the first time that KNC threatens to withdraw from Premier League.

The first time was in 2022 after taking a defeat from Rayon Sports but he later on changed his mind and Gasogi United FC team continued business as usual.