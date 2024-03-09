Home Sports APR See off Rayon Sports to Move Closer to Winning Premier League
APR See off Rayon Sports to Move Closer to Winning Premier League

by Eddy Abayisenga
Kalisa Rashid Vs Fitina Ombolenga

 APR have cruised to a staggering 2-0 victory over their bitter foe Rayon Sports on Saturday, putting them in an advantageous position to win the Rwanda Premier League title for an unprecedented fifth time in a row.

Clement Niyigena and Ramadhan Niyibizi’s goals ensured Thierry Froger’s side extended their league’s undefeated streak to 24 matches this season.

However, Rayon Sports left Kigali Pele Stadium fuming as they had hoped to keep the title race alive by winning the Rwandan derby.

Rayon Sport Kalisa Rashid

Rayon Sports were unbeaten in their last four meetings against the Rwanda military-owned side before today’s clash, having won three and drawn one.

The visitors were dominant in the first half, and they deservedly took the lead in the fourth minute with their first shot on target, Clement Niyigena heading home following Jean Bosco Ruboneka’s wide freekick.

Julien Mette’s team refined their rhythm of play in the second half and had plenty of possession, although they lacked the creativity to impose bother on APR, and all of their efforts were in vain.

Rayons Aimable Nsabimana against Kwitonda Alain

Despite the hosts’ dominance in the game, the title holder produced several scoring chances. Sharaf Shaiboub could have made it two in the 59th minute when Alain Bacca Kwitonda’s corner kick found him in a good position to score, but the Sudanese forward fired wide.

 

Niyibizi Ramadhan stepped off the bench and doubled the advantage in the 79th minute after a brilliant cross from Ruboneka to find Kwitonda, who set up the goal to end APR’s four-game winless against Rayon Sports.

With their triumph, unbeaten Thierry Froger’s side are 13 points clear at the top of the league table, sitting on 58 points after 24 games.

Meanwhile, Rayon Sports stayed in second place with 45 points, just one point ahead of Musanze, and it was a second league defeat for Julien Mette since taking over on 20 January.

Should APR win their next two matches will be crowned the 2023-24 champions right away.

