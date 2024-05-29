President Kagame In Nairobi For 59th Annual Meeting Of AfDB

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday morning arrived in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, where he will be attending the 59th Annual Meeting of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

President Kagame will participate in a Presidential Dialogue on, “Africa’s Transformation, the African Development Bank Group, and the Reform of the Global Financial Architecture” alongside the meeting’s host President William Ruto of Kenya and leaders from across the continent.

The Presidential Dialogue will be preceded by welcome remarks from Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank and a keynote address delivered by Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, President of the Islamic Development Bank.

This year’s Annual Meetings mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the AfDB. The meeting which will be opened by President William Ruto is bringing together senior officials of international development agencies, experts, academics and representatives of non-governmental organizations, civil society, and the private sector, among others.

The Head of State is expected to speak in a presidential dialogue on the theme, on May 29.

Other African Presidents expected to attend include President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, and President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

Other speakers will include Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of Global Center on Adaptation, Sidi Ould Tah, Director General of Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), Alexia Latortue, Assistant Secretary for International Markets and Development, U.S. Treasury, among others.

The discussions will centre on the importance of a reconfigured global financial architecture as an engine for structural transformation, and AfDB’s contribution towards Africa’s socio-economic transformation in its 60-years history.