Mani Martin In The US For Freedom Celebration Festival

by Andrew Shyaka
Singer Mani Martin

Afro-Fusion crooner Mani Martin is set to headline Freedom Festival in Texas, USA, come 29th June.

Afro song hitmaker disclosed the information through his social media platforms and had a little chat with local tabloid about the trip at Kigali International airport before jetting off.

Am one of the artists to perform at Freedom celebrations in Texas and I will also participate in the peace dialogue aiming at preaching people among the displaced people living in Texas,” says Mani Martin.

Freedom celebrations festival is an annual event founded by comedian Ramjaan under his non-profit organisation dubbed Ramjaan foundation helping out displaced people living in Texas, especially those that come from North Kivu in DRC.

See y’all on Saturday 29th for Freedom Celebration festival in Austin, Texas, USA. Tell a friend to tell a friend,” he posted on Instagram.

Mani Martin was last in USA in 2023, where he graduated in the University of Virginia, Washington.

He has represented Rwanda on several occasions in international music festivals like AMANI (DRC), Bayimba international festival in Uganda, Fespaco (BurkinaFaso), Jeux de la Francophonie (France) Sauti Za Busara music festival (Zanzibar) and may more.

