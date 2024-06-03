Minister of State Jeanine Munyeshuli Dismissed from the Cabinet

Jeanine Munyeshuli has been dismissed from her position of Minister of State for Public Investment and Resource Mobilisation, a communique from Primature has announced.

The communique signed by Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente on behalf of President Paul Kagame was issued on June 3 and quoted article 116 of Rwanda constitution relating to the appointment of cabinet members.

“Pursuant to the Constitution of the Republic of Rwanda, especially in its article 116; Today, 3 June 2024, Ms. Jeanine Munyeshuli has been dismissed from her position as Minister of State for Public Investment and Resource Mobilization in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN),” the brief statement signed by the Prime Minister reads.

There was no mention of why the Minister of State was dismissed after barely ten months in this position.

Jeanine Munyeshuli joined the cabinet on August 23,2023 becoming the first person to occupy the new ministerial portfolio, after the Ministry of Public Investments and Privatisation was dissolved and the function moved to the Ministry of Finance and economic planning.

Munyeshuli holds a Master’s Degree in Econometrics from the University of Geneva, Switzerland and previously served as vice-chair of the Board of Directors at Cogebanque, and on the African Advisory Board of the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE).

She previously worked as the Chief Strategist at the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE), Chief Operations Officer at the SouthBridge Rwanda (SBR), Quant Strategist at Banque Pictet & Cie SA, and also as Portfolio Manager at Unigestion in Geneva, Switzerland. He is also a Yoga enthusiast and trainer.