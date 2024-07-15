Home NewsNational Rwandans Showed Me That It is Possible to Win,” Phillipe Mpayimana
by Daniel Sabiiti
Phillipe Mpayimana waiting to cast his vote

  Independent presidential candidate, Phillipe Mpayimana has said that this year’s presidential race has been a fair run with hope to win, compared to his first contest in 2017.

Mpayimana said that the first time he ran for presidency it was full of challenges including getting permission to hold rallies in districts but this time around it was easy to hold rallies.

“It is for the population to decide. They showed me that it is possible to win and that I am not wasting my time, let us wait for some hours. We will see what the decision of the population is,” Mpayimana said after casting his ballots at GS Camp Kigali, Nyarugenge district.

Commenting on the expectations of the elections results, Mpayimana said that he is ready for any outcomes and will be ready to contribute to the country as any other Rwandan.

“What I campaign for was heard and like other candidates in this campaign, I am glad that all of us had a vision of what we have to do in the future,” Mpayimana added.

