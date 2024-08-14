DGPR Replaces A Member of Parliament-Elect Hours Before Swearing In

The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) has replaced a member of parliament elect on their list, ahead of swearing in of the parliament scheduled this afternoon.

A communique that was signed by the party President reads that Maombi Carine, first vice president of the party was replaced by Masozera Icyizanye on the list of their two candidates.

Icyizanye is the DGPR’s treasurer and joining Jean Claude Ntezimana, the party’s Secretary General as two members of parliament that are expected to swear in today.

Reasons of this change were not made clear in the party’s communique, but news that reach KT Press indicate that there has been a case of forgery of education documents of Maombi.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau(RIB) is yet to confirm this case.

The National Electoral Commission(NEC) made it clear, that “the party has the right to change a member from their list. For us, we only check whether the new person is on the list of those that were confirmed,” said Charles Munyaneza, the Executive Secretary of National Electoral Commission.

Meanwhile, change in candidates was also reported in the Rwanda Patriotic Front(RPF) Inkotanyi where Musonera Germain was replaced by Jean Claude Mazimpaka yesterday.