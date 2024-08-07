Rwandan Movie Scoops Best Film Award For Social Change

A Rwandan movie “The woman in me” has won an award as the best film for social change 2024 award from the Africa films for impact.

The movie produced Kwetu Film Rwanda Cinema Center, brings together converging and controversial attitudes and thoughts on how women in Africa today are pushing boundaries towards empowerment.

The information was disclosed by Kwetu Film Institute’s founder and Rwandan film maker Eric Kabera on FaceBook social media.

“Those who have not watched the film; The Woman in Me, they can now request a screening as the African Award winning film from The Africa Films for Impact- best film for social change 2024,” Eric Kabera posted.

The movie was screened on 24th september,2023, for the second time because the topic attracted heated debates and various perspectives.

About The Movie:

This movie was premiered on March 25, 2024 at Century Cinema in Kigali.

The documentary reflected also in the story of a character called Carine, who was a hair dresser, who walked out of a marriage to an older man who kept her from truly living.

She had got married at a young age, and she was at the beginning content with her decision until years later when she realized the divide and lack of communication in her marriage and decided to pursue her dreams solely despite the difficulties.

She managed to start a business as a hair dresser and eventually the business thrived hence empowering fellow women and giving them voice and hope.

The film’s sound truck music includes songs from Rwandan performers like Mike Kayihura, Peace Jolis and Malaika Uwamahoro.