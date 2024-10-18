Former Minister Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju Appointed Ambassador

Former Minister of Sports Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju has been proposed Rwanda’s Ambassador to the Grand Dutch of Luxembourg, according to the resolutions of cabinet meeting held at village Urugwiro, October 18.

Munyangaju served as Minister of Sports between November 2019 and August 2024.

On this list of appointments dominated by Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning , Mr. Kassahun Kebede was appointed member of Rwanda Development Board(RDB).

Ulrich Kayinamura was appointed new CEO of Agaciro Development Fund while former Minister of State at Ministry of Infrastructure Patricie Uwase was appointed CEO of Rwanda Cooperation Initiative.

Meanwhile Bonaventure Ruberwa was appointed Deputy Prosecutor General and, of all appointments, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has the biggest number of appointees, with nearly 50 positions.