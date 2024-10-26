Rwanda National Police Gains New Blood As 2,200 Complete Basic Police Course

The Minister of Interior Dr. Vincent Biruta, on Friday, October 25, officiated the pass-out of 2,256 trainees, who completed the 20th intake of the Basic Police Course at the Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District.

The 1,777 male and 479 female trainees include those, who will join Rwanda National Police (RNP), Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS) and the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

They also include 147 students, who are currently attending bachelor’s programmes in Law, Information Technology, Languages and Professional Police Studies, at the National Police College (NPC).

Minister Biruta thanked the new Police Constables for choosing this profession to join their senior colleagues to serve their country.

“The skills you acquired provide a strong foundation for the tasks ahead of you. Today, we reflect on your hard work, dedication and positive attitude. Continue advancing in this noble profession,” Minister Biruta told the graduands.

He urged them to maintain discipline, professionalism and determination while avoiding dishonest characters.

“Fight for the pride of Rwanda and Rwandans wherever you will be, continue working with other security organs and put citizens first in your daily duties because their well-being is what we strive for,” he said.

He also thanked their parents, who supported and encouraged them to join the RNP to continue serving the country.

The Minister pointed out that Rwanda’s bad history was a lesson to always prioritize security.

“In the last 30 years, Rwandans came together to transform their country. This was possible because of the visionary leadership that prioritized unity among Rwandans,” Minister Biruta said.

In order to continue this development process, he underscored that it is necessary to maintain security through having a professional police force with skills, modern equipment and good attitudes guided by training.

Today, he said, Rwandans are proud of the security they enjoy but added that there is still need to address as pressing issues of drunkenness, theft, assault, drug abuse, and road accidents, which affect the well-being of the people.

The Commandant of PTS Gishari, Commissioner of Police (CP) Robert Niyonshuti, said that during the ten-month course, graduands were trained in skills at arms, drills and duties, public order management, Police operations, laws, community policing, First Aid, and road safety, among others.

He added that the school also engages in the development of neighboring communities. During the Defence and Security Outreach Programme 2024, PTS paid health insurance premiums for 1300 disadvantaged residents of Gishari Sector.

