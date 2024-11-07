U.S Elections: President Kagame Joins World Leaders To Congratulate Trump, Eyes Better Ties

President Paul Kagame has joined world leaders to congratulate former United States of America (USA), now President-elect, Donald Trump on his victory in the November elections, which have ensured that the 78-year old returns to the White House for a second term following a resounding win against Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Head of State took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter to express his position on the U.S elections. which the entire world has been following closely, pointing out that under President Trump, he looks forward to more mutual and beneficial relations as opposed to an approach where the global superpower imposes its values and interests on other countries.

“President-elect @realDonaldTrump, I warmly congratulate you on behalf of the Government and people of Rwanda for your historic and decisive election as the 47th President of the United States,” President Kagame wrote.

“Your clear message has been that the United States should be a partner of choice that attracts by the force of its example, rather than by imposing its views and ways of life on others. I therefore look forward to working with you for the common benefit of both our countries in the years ahead,” he added.

President Kagame joined many African and global leaders in congratulating Trump, who by press time had won 295 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 mark needed to win by a big margin, against Harris, who garnered 226 electoral votes and conceded defeat, promising to ensure a smooth transition.

President-elect @realDonaldTrump, I warmly congratulate you on behalf of the Government and people of Rwanda for your historic and decisive election as the 47th President of the United States. Your clear message has been that the United States should be a partner of choice that… pic.twitter.com/SoTyxr1UU5 — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) November 6, 2024



The Republican party candidate swept to victory, winning key swing states, defeating Democratic Party candidate, VP Harris, who joined the race 107 days ago after President Joe Biden dropped out over concerns of age and health. By publication time, Trump had 72,543,738 votes, equivalent to 50.9%, against VP Harris 67,861,851 votes, which account for 47.6%.

President Biden campaigned for Harris, alongside former President Barack Obama and many other key figures who accused Trump of dividing the country and lacking clear policies. However, despite being convicted on some charges, former President Trump ran a successful campaign to get himself back to the White House, having lost the bid to be reelected in 2020.

Trump has promised many changes, including undoing the policies and decisions made by President Biden’s government over the past four years. It is feared that he will launch a vengeful campaign against the individuals behind the legal charges he battled in the lead up to his reelection.

Other leaders who have congratulated Trump include President Emmanuel Macron of France, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who said he looked forward to working with Trump again “in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally”.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt said he hoped Trump’s return to the White House could help bring peace to the Middle East, adding that “I wish him all the success … and I look forward to reaching peace together, upholding regional stability and strengthening the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States and their friendly peoples,” el-Sisi said on X.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also congratulated Trump, who in his previous term often attacked the UN and threatened to cut funding on several occasions, but the UNSG said he looks forward to working with the President-elect to address global challenges.

“I congratulate President-elect Donald J. Trump, and I reaffirm my belief that the cooperation between the United States and the United Nations is an essential pillar of international relations,”

“The United Nations stands ready to work constructively with the incoming administration to address the dramatic challenges our world is facing,” Guterres tweeted.

On the African continent, South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, said he looked forward to “continuing the close and mutually beneficial partnership between our two nations across all domains of our cooperation” while President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria said Trump’s victory reflected Americans’ trust and confidence in his leadership.

“Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace and address global challenges that affect our citizens,” a statement from his office said.

Prime Minister Abiy of Ethiopia, President William Ruto of Kenya, President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, are among other African leaders who have come out to congratulate President Trump.