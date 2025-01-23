Health Services To Move Online, Says Minister Nsanzimana

The Ministry of Health is planning to move its services online to facilitate easier access to healthcare for patients.

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Health Minister Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana informed parliamentarians that the process for seeking transfers for medical treatment will soon be available online, though he did not provide a specific timeline.

“It is unreasonable for patients to carry four documents, including a photocopy of the medical transfer, a photocopy of their health insurance card, a photocopy of their national ID, and a number to access health services. We believe this online solution is beneficial, and it will be implemented in the coming months,” Dr. Nsanzimana stated.

The minister appeared before the parliamentary committee on governance and gender equality to discuss the Ombudsman’s report for the year 2023-2024 regarding the ministry’s services.

He explained that the ministry is developing an electronic system that will allow patients to seamlessly seek health services from one facility to another, with all their information stored in an electronic database.

The system will generate a form containing the patient’s information, eliminating the need for physical documents.

“There is no reason to take pictures of the ID card. These tasks are simple and straightforward. Online services will transform patients’ experiences, and we are committed to making this happen. We won’t wait until next year to address this; it will be completed in a few months. We encourage citizens to utilize technology to safeguard their health,” Minister Nsanzimana explained.

He informed parliament members that the online transfer service is still under development but will be finalized soon, relieving patients of the burden of carrying physical documents when seeking health services.

Babylon Health, known in Rwanda as Babyl, exited Rwanda’s online health services market in 2023.

The health ministry stated that the sector was not adversely affected, as they had prepared in advance for this exit.