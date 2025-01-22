President Kagame, First Lady Arrive In Ankara, Türkiye For Two Day Official Visit

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame on Wednesday arrived in Ankara, the capital of Türkiye for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening ties between Rwanda and the European country.

The Head of State will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday for a tête-a-tête meeting followed by a bilateral meeting with members of their respective delegations. The two leaders will also deliver statements at a joint press conference.

President Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame will pay their respects at the Anıtkabir Memorial Tomb dedicated to the founder and first President of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. Later on the same day, they will attend a State Dinner held in their honour.

The visit comes just hours after President Kagame extended his condolences to President Erdoğan and the people of Türkiye following a fatal fire which claimed 79 victims after a popular ski resort hotel in Bolu, in the country’s north-west, was gutted by fire.

The fire broke out at the 12 story wooden facility known as the Grand Kartal Hotel, during a busy holiday period. At least 234 people were staying in the resort.

Reports say an investigation has been launched into the deadly incident. President Erdoğan visited Bolu on Wednesday and said those responsible for negligence leading to the fire “will be held accountable”.

“My heartfelt condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the people of Türkiye for the tragic loss of life in the devastating fire at the ski resort in Bolu. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected by this tragedy. We extend our wishes for recovery to those injured,” President Kagame wrote on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.