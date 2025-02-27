Rwanda Senate Discusses Progress And Areas For Improvement In Governance

Rwanda has made substantial strides in enhancing service delivery across multiple sectors, with a particular focus on improving governance and addressing key challenges.

This progress was highlighted during a session of the Senate General Assembly on Thursday, 27th February 2025, as lawmakers reviewed the report of the Commission on Political Affairs and Governance.

The commission had assessed the National Governance Commission’s (RGB) activities for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 periods.

Pelagie Uwera, the Vice President of the Commission, presented the findings, emphasising that the report was grounded in the six guiding principles outlined in the law regulating the Rwandan Senate.

While acknowledging the country’s progress, she noted several areas requiring continued attention and improvement.

“While we are currently in NST2, it remains important to implement NST1 to enhance coordination between JAF and stakeholders, as well as between JAF and local governments.

This will significantly contribute to the development of local areas,” she explained.

The RGB report identified ongoing issues that must be addressed, particularly in the areas of climate change adaptation, agriculture, and animal husbandry.

It also called for greater adherence to governance principles by non-governmental organisations, particularly those with religious affiliations.

Another point of concern was the need to expedite the judicial process to address case backlogs and improve the capacity of child development centres.

On the media front, the sector’s performance has improved, with ratings reaching 90 per cent.

However, there remain concerns about capacity building and professional standards, which still stand at 60.7 per cent.

The number of women employed in the media industry remains lower than their male counterparts, a disparity that continues to draw attention.

Senator Lydia Mujawamwiza raised concerns about the media’s capacity, pointing out that while there are positive developments, the lack of adequate training for journalists could undermine the quality of information disseminated to the public.

Vice President Uwera responded, stressing that improving media knowledge and professional skills through targeted training was critical for the sector’s continued growth.

“It’s all about knowledge,” she said, adding that”Media outlets across all platforms—print, online, TV, and radio—must plan for sustained engagement and training to enhance professionalism.”

The discussion also touched on issues of corruption, nepotism, and favouritism in basic service delivery.

According to a recent survey, nearly 77 per cent of citizens reported witnessing corruption in basic services, with additional concerns in mediation services (10.9 per cent) and the private sector (8.3 per cent).

Similarly, over 76 per cent of respondents indicated favouritism in service delivery, and 9% reported instances of injustice across different sectors.

In response, Vice President Uwera acknowledged the persistence of corruption and favouritism but highlighted ongoing efforts to address these issues.

“We must continue our efforts to reduce corruption and ensure fairness in service delivery,” she said.

Senator Nsengiyumva praised the report but noted the ongoing challenges with case backlogs in the judicial system.

Although delays have been reduced, the processing time for some cases remains lengthy.

He inquired about strategies to expedite the judicial process and clear the backlog.

Vice President Uwera explained that while improvements had been made, delays persist, particularly due to the appeals process at the primary court level.

She also pointed to challenges faced by prosecutors in gathering sufficient information for cases.

She suggested encouraging citizens to seek alternative solutions before resorting to the courts, which could alleviate the pressure on the judicial system.

As the debate concluded, senators commended the RGB’s efforts in advancing governance policies and promoting good governance, while recognising the need for continued improvements in key areas to ensure sustainable development across the country.