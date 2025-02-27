Why is Sweden Silent on FDLR Crimes, Asks Rwanda Envoy

Rwanda’s ambassador to Sweden, Dr Diane Gashumba, was on Thursday summoned by Sweden’s Foreign Affairs Ministry over ongoing conflict in eastern DR Congo. The envoy issued the following statement in response:

Embassy of Rwanda in Stockholm Responds to Summons by Sweden’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Stockholm, 27 February 2025

Following the summons by Sweden’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Rwanda provided the following response:

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) has consistently maintained defensive measures to address serious security threats along the border with the DRC. Rwandans have the fundamental right to live in peace, free from the perpetual threat of insecurity emanating from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

For the past 30 years, Rwanda has faced existential security threats from the FDLR, a UN-sanctioned genocidal militia embedded within the FARDC, the Congolese national army. The FDLR continues to launch attacks on Rwanda, violating its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Only the Rwanda Defence Force and the Commander-in-Chief can determine the necessary defensive measures to protect the lives of Rwandans—especially when threats emerge a mere two kilometers away. Rwanda will not be bullied or blackmailed into compromising its national security.

Rwanda’s stance on national security has always been clear and unwavering, similar to that of any other nations facing external threats—including Sweden, which has adopted similar measures in response to security concerns from their neighbors. Why the double standard?

Given Sweden’s values of mutual respect, equal rights, and peacebuilding, it is both shocking and unfortunate that Sweden remains silent on the plight of Congolese Tutsi and the Rwandans who have lost their lives to ethnic targeting fueled by the hateful rhetoric of the DRC government. This silence exposes a clear double standard and a refusal to hold the DRC government accountable for its actions and governance failures.

Sweden’s evident alignment with Belgium, a historical actor in the root causes and present-day insecurity and conflict in the region, is disheartening and questionable. Nordic nations have no colonial history in Rwanda, no illicit mineral dealings, and no historical grievances—placing Sweden in a unique position to adopt an impartial and principled diplomatic stance.

Sweden’s silence on the countless documented attacks by the FDLR against Rwanda speaks volumes.

The international community has oversimplified the DRC crisis to the narrative “Rwanda backs M23.” However, M23 is a Congolese movement with legitimate Congolese grievances. It emerged due to the DRC government’s failure to honor peace agreements and protect the rights of Kinyarwanda-speaking Congolese, particularly Tutsi communities, who continue to suffer systematic persecution, displacement, and targeted killings.

In the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC, the international community has failed in its responsibility. In 2024, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) mandated MONUSCO to provide technical and logistical support to SAMIDRC, an offensive force fighting alongside the FARDC, FDLR, and European mercenaries. This coalition—united by an ideology of genocide, ethnic extremism, and persecution of Congolese Tutsis—also posed a direct threat of regime change in Rwanda.

The international community’s failure to address the FARDC-FDLR collaboration and its reluctance to sanction those inciting violence against Congolese Tutsi have only prolonged the crisis. The United Nations has confirmed FARDC’s cooperation with the FDLR, yet no punitive measures have been taken against the DRC government. How can a national army align itself with a foreign genocidal militia?

The international community, including Sweden, is fully aware of the FDLR threat, including its shelling of Rwandan territory on June 10, 2022. Despite this knowledge, Sweden has refused to officially condemn the FDLR and FARDC collaboration. Why?

The lack of decisive action by the international community in addressing the insecurity and violent conflict fueled by the Congolese government has contributed to prolonging the ongoing situation in eastern DRC.

Rwanda has consistently upheld its humanitarian obligations by welcoming thousands of refugees—including FARDC soldiers, FDLR elements, and militias—and treating them in accordance with international law. Additionally, Rwanda has facilitated evacuations for MONUSCO personnel, UN officials, and members of the ICGLR Verification Mechanism. It has also given safe passage for the repatriation of nearly 300 European mercenaries unlawfully recruited to fight in eastern DRC.

Sweden’s silence on the illegal recruitment of European mercenaries by the DRC government is also noted.

Sweden should respect and support the African-led mediation process, recently reinforced by the joint EAC-SADC Summit and the African Union Summit.

Rwanda’s sole objective is a secure border and a definitive end to violent ethnic extremism in the region. The cycles of conflict fueled by the DRC government’s failures and the international community’s inaction must not be tolerated any longer.

END