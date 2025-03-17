Belgium’s role in Rwanda’s 1994 Genocide

In late May 2021, President Emmanuel Macron recognised France’s responsibility for the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. But intercommunal hatred grew during decades of Belgian colonial rule, writes Colette Braeckman, senior Editor at Le Soir publication.

Grégoire Kayibanda (centre), first elected President of Rwanda, with African and Belgian government representatives, Brussels, December 1961 AFP · Getty

Belgium’s share of the blame for the 1994 Tutsi genocide in Rwanda is often overlooked today because of the debate over France’s role. But Belgium’s responsibility can be traced back to the aftermath of the first world war when a League of Nations mandate gave it administrative control of the two former German colonies of Rwanda and Burundi.

The Belgians knew nothing about these two small countries and decided to administer them indirectly, using existing local structures— in this case, a feudal system headed by a mwami (sovereign) who ruled by divine right. The Belgian government was unwilling to spend time and effort on running territories far poorer than neighbouring Congo — present-day Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which King Leopold II had owned and ruled directly between 1885 and 1908 — and enlisted the help of the (Roman Catholic) Missionaries of Africa or White Fathers, hoping that evangelisation would become a tool for both colonial domination and development.

The Belgians were influenced by anthropometry, then a fashionable science, and obsessed with the classification and differentiation of ‘races’. They decided that the Tutsis’ facial traits showed they were of Hamitic or Nilotic origin, and were descended from a cattle-herding people who had come to central Africa in search of pasture and imposed themselves on the local Hutus (Bantu farmers) and Twa (a pygmy people who were the original occupants of the land) (1).

In Rwanda, as in neighbouring Burundi, the legitimacy of the monarchy was based on religion rather than ethnicity, and the Belgian colonists and missionaries were able to undermine the authority of the mwami, Yuhi Musinga, eventually deposing him in 1931 on the grounds that he refused to convert to Christianity. The local monotheistic cult of Imana, which had been a unifying force, was replaced by Catholicism, and Rwanda’s ‘aristocracy’ — the Tutsis — became the focus of the missionaries’ attention. In the 1930s, there were mass conversions to Christianity — baptism was frequently performed with hoses — and in 1946 Rwanda, by then considered a model of evangelisation, was officially dedicated to Christ the King.

Tools of the colonists

The Tutsi notables, who had come to believe in the superiority the Belgians attributed to them, became tools of the colonial administration, responsible for assigning forced labour and punishments. They inspired growing hatred among the Hutus, whose chiefs had all been deposed by the Belgians. Over time, the Hutus were given increasingly onerous forced labour assignments, which led to several famines. Only Tutsi children had access to education, for example at the secondary school in Astrida (now Butare, in Rwanda’s southeast), where future employees of the colonial administration were trained.

It was only in April 2000 that Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt went to Kigali and said, ‘In the name of my country and of my people, I beg your forgiveness’

Another factor of social cohesion destroyed by the Belgians was the system based on three categories of chiefs, in charge of land, cattle and military affairs. From 1930 to the late 1950s, the colonisers and missionaries unpicked the fabric of the Rwandan nation, even issuing identity cards that recorded the bearer’s ‘ethnicity’.

For a time, the system worked, but as the Tutsi elite began to show an interest in the independence movement spreading through Africa, and the UN pushed for an end to colonial rule, the Belgians — who included progressive Christian Democrats — suddenly realised that the Hutus, considered more docile though more numerous, had suffered discrimination and been excluded from political power.

The vicar-apostolic of Rwanda, André Perraudin, encouraged his secretary Grégoire Kayibanda to publish a ‘Bahutu Manifesto’ in 1957, and to found the Hutu Social Movement (later the Party of the Hutu Emancipation Movement, Parmehutu), which advocated racial ‘confrontation’with the ‘Tutsi invaders’. Canon Eugène Ernotte encouraged Parmehutu to build an organisation based on local cells, like the Legion of Mary (2), while the Tutsis joined the Rwandese National Union (Unar), which called for a quick transition to independence and a constitutional monarchy.

Uprising against Tutsis

The troubles began in 1959 with a revolt by smallholder farmers, directed not against the Belgian colonial administration but against Tutsi notables and officials. This ‘social revolution’ was supported by Belgium’s special military resident Colonel Guillaume Logiest (the colonial regime’s top-ranking official), a tough man who had lived in South Africa and openly sympathised with Parmehutu and with Kayibanda, who later became the country’s first president.

Independence, declared in 1962, was presented as a victory for ordinary people. The Tutsis’ huts were burned, and 300,000 fled into exile, many to Uganda. Until 1990 the Belgians supported the Hutus, in the belief that the ethnic majority was also the political majority. President Juvénal Habyarimana — seen as a moderate next to his predecessor Kayibanda, who made no secret of his hatred of the Tutsis — was a regular guest of Belgium’s King Baudouin, taking part in prayer meetings at the royal palace.

For three decades Rwanda, the ‘land of a thousand civic service workers’(young Belgians who chose to perform civic service overseas instead of military service), was one of the biggest recipients of Belgian development aid. It was often favourably compared with Mobutu Sese Seko’s uncontrollable Zaire (now the DRC), even if, by the end of the 1980s, structural adjustments had forced a devaluation of its currency, and anger was brewing among an impoverished population in the grip of an AIDS epidemic.

The Tutsi notables, who had come to believe in the superiority the Belgians attributed to them, became tools of the colonial administration, responsible for assigning forced labour and punishments. They inspired growing hatred among the Hutus, whose chiefs had all been deposed by the Belgians

But when war broke out on the Ugandan border in October 1990, Belgium failed to support the Rwandan government against the army of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (FPR), made up of Tutsi refugees who had fought in the National Resistance Army that brought Yoweri Museveni to power in Uganda in 1986. Munitions already paid for were not delivered, and the expected military support never arrived; instead, Prime Minister Wilfried Martens went on a diplomatic tour of the region. The Rwandan government turned to France, which sent ‘a few squaddies’, in the words of Jean-Christophe Mitterrand, then African affairs advisor to his father François. Fighting alongside Zairean troops, the French managed to repulse the FPR offensive for a while.

From 1990 to 1994, the Belgians did all they could to promote dialogue. They supported the Arusha negotiations and the principle of power-sharing. As the regime became ever more oppressive, they encouraged the Hutu opposition parties. They denounced human rights violations, political assassinations and localised ethnic massacres unreservedly, but everything suggests they never really believed that a people who had been their protégés, if not their friends, for so long, were capable of genocide; they never believed the Hutus would reallycarry out the threats of exterminating the Tutsis so often and openly voiced on Milles Collines Free Radio and Television (RTLM).

Belgium’s lack of foresight

If Belgium, and especially its defence minister Léo Delcroix, had realised the true scale of the threat, the 550 Blue Helmets it sent to Kigali in autumn 1993 to form the core of the UN Assistance Mission for Rwanda (Unamir) would surely have been better equipped: they would have had better maps of Kigali; they would not have been scattered across 14 undefendable camps; and they would not have been promised a ‘holiday’ in the ‘land of a thousand hills’.In early 1994, with serious incidents becoming more frequent, Belgium finally grasped the level of hostility and asked the UN (in vain) to amend the mandate — which placed its peacekeepers under Rwandan military authority — so as to allow them to intervene.

The murder of ten Belgian Blue Helmets on 7 April 1994, the hatred expressed on RTLM and the threats against Belgian expatriates, who were lumped together with the Tutsis and had to be evacuated in haste, shocked Belgians all the more because they had until then regarded Rwanda as a friendly country. Rwanda was now a grotesque parody of Belgium’s own system based on balance and compromise between linguistic, if not ethnic, groups. On 14 April 1994, when foreign minister Willy Claes told UN secretary-general Boutros Boutros-Ghali that Brussels intended to withdraw its peacekeepers and encourage other countries to do the same, there were no objections in Belgium to a decision that effectively abandoned Rwanda to the executioners.

It was only in April 2000 that Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt, who had led the 1998 parliamentary commission on Rwanda, travelled to Kigali and said, ‘In the name of my country and of my people, I beg your forgiveness.’

This text was first published by Le Monde in June 2021.