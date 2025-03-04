DRC Conflict: Rwanda Slams Canada Over Defamatory, One-Sided Statement, To Seek Clarifications

The Rwandan government has accused Canada of taking sides in the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), following a statement in which the North American country accuses Rwanda of alleged atrocities, and ignores the context and causes of the longstanding conflict. As a result, Rwanda says it will seek clarifications from Canada.

On March 3, Mélanie Joly, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development; and Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, issued a joint statement condemning “in the strongest possible terms” the March 23 Movement’s (M23) seizure of territory in the eastern DRC, including the two cities of Goma and Bukavu.

“We also condemn the presence of the Rwanda Defence Force in the DRC and its support for the M23, which constitute flagrant violations of the DRC’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and of the United Nations Charter,” the statement said, at the same time claiming to urge all parties involved to exercise restraint, engage in meaningful dialogue and commit to peaceful solutions, through regional efforts.

As a result, Canada said it was suspending the issuance of permits for the export of controlled goods and technologies to Rwanda and also that it was suspending new government-to-government business pursuits with Rwanda, as well as proactive support to private-sector business development activities, including trade missions.

Canada also said it would review Government of Canada participation at international events hosted in Rwanda, as well as Rwandan proposals to host any future events, while Global Affairs Canada summoned the Rwandan High Commissioner in Canada.

Rwanda strongly responds

Responding to the statement, Rwanda slammed Canada for pretending to be supporting peace efforts yet in the same statement they go on to make all kinds of allegations against Rwanda, which endangers the said efforts, which are expected to look at the root causes of the conflict and address them, rather than apportioning blame.

“Rwanda takes note of the statement by Global Affairs Canada on the situation in eastern DRC and finds the defamatory attribution to Rwanda of alleged atrocities unacceptable. We will be seeking clarification on this from the Canadian government,”

“Canada cannot claim to welcome the efforts of regional actors in the peace process when it places the blame for all kinds of violations on Rwanda, and fails to hold the DRC Government accountable, emboldening it to escalate attacks against its own civilians,” Rwanda said.

Rwanda further said that the ongoing daily bombing and attacks on Banyamulenge villages in South Kivu by FARDC, FDLR and Wazalendo, have not been condemned by Canada, or any other country taking action against Rwanda, for that matter.

“Canada’s silence on these grave human rights violations is wrong and shameful. The measures against Rwanda announced by Canada will not solve the conflict. Rwanda will continue to work with the region on the agreed African-led mediation process, while we safeguard our national security,” Rwanda further said.

Canada joined a chorus of other western countries, with interests in DRC, to take action against Rwanda, including sanctions and withdrawal of development support but appearing on a TV show on Friday, Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe, said that sanctions will not resolve the conflict by any margin.

Minister Nduhungirehe said that in fact, any such decisions isolating key players and concerned parties in the conflict, and continued denial of what is going on in DRC by the international community, can only escalate the conflict further.