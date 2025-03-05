Rwanda Prioritizes Inclusive Education For Children With Disabilities

The Government of Rwanda is committed to providing quality education for children with disabilities, as emphasized during a discussion on March 4, 2025, between the Minister of Education and members of the Governance, Gender Equality, and Women’s Empowerment Commission.

The conversation focused on the Rwanda Governance Board’s (RGB) 2023-2024 activity report and the 2024-2025 action plan.

Minister of Education Joseph Nsengimana underscored the importance of inclusive education, stating, “Children with disabilities deserve the same opportunities as other children. We must eliminate the practice of isolating them and ensure they have the chance to learn, as they are capable of great things.”

He also highlighted efforts to train specialized teachers to support students with diverse needs, with 49 per cent of teachers trained by 2024.

A total of 240 teachers have received specialized training to assist children with disabilities.

Rwanda currently has 11 specialized schools for children with disabilities, offering tailored curricula and specialized equipment.

These schools also provide “Accessible Digital Textbooks” to ensure all students have appropriate learning materials.

Hon. Muyango Sylvie, a member of parliament, called for increased efforts to combat stigma and harmful labels that discourage parents from enrolling children with disabilities in school.

“Every child has something they are capable of doing,” she said. “By focusing on their strengths, we can help them excel.”

Dr. Wilson Mbarushimana, Director General of the Rwanda Education Board (REB), announced plans to build five specialized schools across four provinces, including Kigali, to serve children with autism and other intellectual disabilities.

These schools will also support nearby children without disabilities.

To date, the REB has trained 560 teachers in inclusive education and 1,400 teachers in sign language. Additionally, 32 schools have received specialized teaching materials to support students with disabilities.

Hon. Uwamurera Salama raised concerns about the challenges children with disabilities face during national exams.

Minister Nsengimana acknowledged these difficulties and promised targeted support to help these students succeed.

Currently, 3,646 schools have at least one teacher trained in inclusive education, and 60.2 per cent of schools in each district provide specialized support for children with disabilities.

Additionally, interactive “Accessible Digital Textbooks” have been introduced, offering audio, video, and sign language content to aid learning.

Rwanda remains dedicated to ensuring that all children, regardless of their abilities, have access to quality education and the opportunity to reach their full potential.