Kagame in Kazakhstan: President Tokayev Courts Rwanda for Tech, Trade

In a landmark move into Central Asia, President Paul Kagame on May 28 paid an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan—his second visit since 2015—marking the beginning of what both countries have hailed as a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Welcomed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana ahead of the Astana International Forum, Kagame’s visit signals Rwanda’s growing engagement beyond Africa, particularly in areas of trade, innovation, digital governance, and geopolitics.

President Tokayev described the visit as “historic,” underlining Kazakhstan’s keen interest in forging deeper ties with Rwanda.

“We have a very positive attitude towards Rwanda. Your economy is on the rise, and the country has achieved impressive economic growth. We need to build up contacts,” Tokayev said.

For Rwanda, the visit reinforces the country’s global vision to diversify partnerships and tap into new markets and technologies.

Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest economy, offers opportunities particularly in IT, artificial intelligence, logistics, and digital government—sectors where Rwanda has already made major strides through initiatives like Smart Rwanda.

The two leaders discussed avenues for strengthening cooperation in political, economic, and technological fields. Talks covered trade, agriculture, transport, logistics, and digitization. Both heads of state expressed strong interest in deepening exchanges in these strategic sectors.

President Kagame reiterated Rwanda’s readiness to explore new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation, noting that Kazakhstan’s experience in areas such as e-Government and artificial intelligence offers learning opportunities for Rwanda’s digital transformation ambitions.

Preparatory Diplomacy: Laying the Groundwork

Ahead of the presidential meeting, on May 26, Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Olivier Nduhungirehe, met with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu. Their discussions focused on advancing collaboration in trade, defense, logistics, and digitization.

The ministers agreed to strengthen the legal framework for bilateral relations, encourage regular high-level meetings, and promote business-to-business engagements, including mutual trade missions.

Both sides highlighted the importance of logistics connectivity, with a focus on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route—an emerging corridor connecting Central Asia to global markets.

Rwanda expressed interest in leveraging such links to enhance its trade access beyond traditional partners.

Shared Tech Aspirations

One of the most promising fronts for cooperation is digital innovation. With Rwanda’s rapid digital growth and Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub—Central Asia’s largest technology park—there is clear potential for partnerships in tech start-ups, artificial intelligence, and electronic governance.

Rwanda’s Smart Nation ambition and Kazakhstan’s strong tech infrastructure offer fertile ground for collaboration in building smart cities, improving e-services, and accelerating innovation ecosystems.

Trade Outlook: Rebuilding Economic Ties

Trade between the two countries has seen fluctuations in recent years. According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration, bilateral trade reached $381,700 in 2024—a significant drop from $6.7 million in 2023. Notably, imports from Rwanda made up the entirety of this volume, with no Kazakh exports recorded.

However, signs of recovery are emerging. Between January and March 2025, trade reached $104,700, marking a 14.4% increase. Rwanda has expressed interest in expanding exports and collaboration in start-up development, electronics, geological exploration, healthcare, education, strategic investments, and even the supply of vaccines and minerals.

A Step Toward a Global Rwanda

President Kagame’s visit to Kazakhstan is more than diplomatic protocol—it is a signal of Rwanda’s bold intention to extend its global footprint and shape new partnerships grounded in innovation, trade, and mutual respect.

As Rwanda positions itself as a hub for investment and innovation in Africa, strategic relationships with countries like Kazakhstan provide valuable opportunities to access new technologies, diversify trade routes, and share development experiences.

The new era of Kazakhstan–Rwanda relations opens a promising window for both countries to shape an inclusive, digitally connected, and economically vibrant future.