Meet SP Brigite Uwamahoro, Ranked Top Cop by Rwanda’s Elite Police College

As the graduation ceremony reached its climax at the National Police College in Musanze, the air was thick with anticipation. Dozens of senior police officers from across Africa stood tall, awaiting the final announcement.

Then came the name—Superintendent of Police Brigite Uwamahoro. A burst of applause swept through the crowd. For her family, seated near the front, the cheers were more than celebration—they were the sound of pride, fulfillment, and recognition long in the making.

The youngest in her family, a mother of three, and now the best 2025 graduate, SP Uwamahoro had done more than top her class—she had become a symbol of ambition and perseverance.

SP Uwamahoro, who serves with the Rwanda National Police (RNP), emerged as the overall best performer among 34 senior police officers from various African countries who had spent a year receiving advanced training in police leadership at the prestigious college.

This year’s graduating cohort included officers from Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana, Nigeria, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Malawi, Zambia, South Sudan, Sudan, Liberia, Burundi, Seychelles, Eswatini, The Gambia, and Mozambique—highlighting the continental scope and reputation of the program.

She shared her emotions on Friday, June 20, during the graduation ceremony. As the moment arrived to award the top-performing students, two individuals who had excelled in specific academic areas were first recognized.

Then, following tradition, the name of the overall best performer was to be revealed. When SP Brigite Uwamahoro’s name was called, the crowd erupted in cheers, with murmurs of “She deserves it” rippling through the audience. Reflecting on her success, SP Uwamahoro said:

“There’s no secret—just having big dreams. When I got the opportunity to join this senior officer course, I immediately told myself I had to aim to excel. I even set aside some of my household responsibilities for a while and controlled my emotions so I could fully concentrate on my studies and succeed.”

Still, she was quick to point out that the achievement wasn’t hers alone: “You could see that everyone was putting in effort and competing hard to reach the goal of success and bring pride to our families and countries.

That spirit of teamwork brought us great joy—I personally found it incredibly fulfilling.” “I Didn’t Join the Police Because I Had No Job” SP Uwamahoro revealed that she did not join the police because she lacked work. In fact, she had a well-established job at the Ministry of Health.

“I saw policing as a profession I could commit to. Even though I was working at the Ministry of Health, I felt a strong desire to serve in the police force. I hadn’t found a role where I felt my energy was fully utilized until I joined the police.”

Her elder sister, Murekatete Consolée, who attended the graduation ceremony, shared deep pride in her sibling’s achievement.

“I’m beyond proud. Our youngest sibling has brought so much honor to the family—she has represented both our family and our country in such a positive light. She’s a role model to her children and to all the young ones in our extended family. We are so happy.”

She added: “Even though she’s the youngest in our family, whenever we need someone to represent us at events—or even during times of mourning—she’s always our first choice.

She’s articulate and conducts herself with great respect and decorum, What I want to say to her right now is that God is faithful, because those are the very words our mother used to tell us whenever she saw us struggling through challenges.”

Murekatete also recalled how, as older siblings, they once had doubts about whether Uwamahoro could manage the pressures of policing. But over time, her dedication and steady rise through the ranks silenced those doubts and became a source of inspiration.

Today, SP Brigite Uwamahoro serves at the RNP headquarters in Kacyiru, Kigali—balancing duty, discipline, and motherhood—while quietly proving that leadership is not just about ranks or medals, but purpose, perseverance, and heart.