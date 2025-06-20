RPF Party and China’s CPC Strengthen Ties with New Cooperation Agreements

The Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF–Inkotanyi) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) have signed a two major Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in political education and cultural heritage management.

The agreements were signed during a high-level ceremony held at Intare Arena on June 20, 2025, in the presence of senior party officials from both sides.

The CPC delegation was led by Honourable Hao Huijie, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shaanxi Provincial Committee and Secretary of the CPC Yan’an Municipal Committee, who also served as head of the Chinese delegation.

New Agreements for Deeper Cooperation

Two key MoUs were signed:

An MoU between the Party School Committee of RPF and the Party School of the CPC Yan’an Municipal Committee, focusing on collaboration in political cadre training and institutional development.

The agreement was signed on the Rwandan side by Protai Musoni, Senior Advisor to the RPF Secretary General Wellars Gasamagera.

The other was an MoU on museum management and cultural exchange between the Rwandan Cultural Heritage Academy and the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Sites Management Bureau.

Signing for the Rwandan side was Ambassador Robert Masozera, Director General of the Rwandan Cultural Heritage Academy.

The signings were witnessed by RPF Secretary General Wellars Gasamagera, other senior RPF members, and the CPC delegation led by Hon. Hao Huijie. Both sides expressed commitment to long-term cooperation rooted in shared values and mutual development.

A Revolutionary Connection

The collaboration reflects the growing ideological and institutional ties between Rwanda’s ruling party and China’s Communist Party.

Yan’an—home city of the CPC delegation—is deeply symbolic in the history of the Chinese revolution. It served as the base of the Communist Party from 1935 to 1948 and remains central to China’s political training and heritage preservation.

Through the Party School partnership, both parties aim to exchange knowledge on leadership, governance, and ideological education, while the museum cooperation seeks to strengthen joint initiatives in historical research, conservation, and cultural programming.

About Shaanxi Province

Shaanxi Province is one of China’s most historically significant regions, often referred to as the cradle of Chinese civilization. Located in north-central China, its capital city Xi’an was the seat of 13 ancient dynasties and the eastern terminus of the historic Silk Road.

The province is famously home to the Terracotta Army, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a major symbol of China’s imperial legacy.

Shaanxi also holds a unique place in the political history of the Communist Party of China. The city of Yan’an, in northern Shaanxi, was the headquarters of the CPC during the revolutionary struggle and is often regarded as the spiritual home of the party.

It continues to house revolutionary memorial sites and party schools used for ideological training of cadres, both domestic and international.

Today, Shaanxi plays a vital role in China’s modern development. Its economy is powered by high-tech manufacturing, aerospace, energy, and agriculture, and it is a key player in the Belt and Road Initiative, linking China to global markets.

The province’s blend of historical legacy and contemporary innovation makes it a natural partner for Rwanda in political, cultural, and educational cooperation.