Rwanda International Trade Fair Returns With More Foreign Exhibitors

The Private Sector Federation of Rwanda, in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry have announced the 28th edition of the Rwanda International Trade Fair (RITF) 2025 which is expected to be bigger than last year.

The nation’s premier annual business exhibition is scheduled to take place from 29th July to 17th August 2025 at the usual location at Gikondo Expo Grounds in Kigali.

Compared to last year, the RITF 2025 is expected to attract over 25,000 visitors per day, with participation from 30 countries and 450–500 exhibitors across diverse sectors, making it one of the largest trade fairs in the region.

This year’s exhibition will showcase a wide spectrum of industries including Telecommunication and IT, Public Institutions, Construction, Agriculture, Electronics, Petroleum, Machinery, Textiles, Tourism, Handcrafts, Furniture, Mining, Banking, Food and Beverages, and more.

In 2024, the Expo featured 448 companies, including 119 foreign exhibitors from 17 countries.