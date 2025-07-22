Green Party Sets Sights on Government Come 2029 Elections, Plans Candidate for All Seats

The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda has announced its ambition to join government after the 2029 presidential elections, with plans to expand its presence across all levels of leadership—from grassroots to national institutions.

The party shared the agenda last weekend during a general assembly held in Musanze District, bringing together members from across the Northern Province.

The meeting also saw the election of new leadership structures, including the provincial executive committee, women’s league, youth league, and district-level representatives.

Speaking to delegates, Party President Dr. Frank Habineza said the Green Party is working to ensure that by the time Rwandans go to the polls in 2029, it will have strong and functional committees reaching down to the village level.

“We want to build a strong political party,” he said. “By the next elections, we aim to have representatives at the sector and cell levels, so we can fully participate in the democratic process without any obstacles.”

Dr. Habineza also emphasized the party’s commitment to environmental advocacy and citizen mobilization.

“We are going to intensify efforts to recruit more Rwandans into the Green Party and encourage them to actively contribute to environmental protection,” he added.

At the moment, the Party has two members of the Lower Chamber of Deputies, and a single Senator. In last year’s presidential polls, it garnered 0.47 % of the national tally, overwhelmingly in favor of incumbent president Paul Kagame.

Beyond strengthening its grassroots base, the Green Party has made clear its goal of entering leadership positions at all levels.

“Our objective is to take part in various governance structures and to serve as a model of democracy and social development,” Dr. Habineza said at the weekend delegates gathering. “We want to be part of the solution to the pressing challenges facing Rwanda and the world. Whether it’s in environmental protection or peace-building, we believe we have a role to play.”

He also stressed the party’s desire to promote positive values such as national unity, reconciliation, peaceful politics, and conflict resolution—foundations the Green Party sees as essential to effective leadership.

Ndayambaje Karim, newly elected to head the Green Party in the Northern Province, said his priority will be engaging citizens directly.

“We’re going to show our strength through action,” he said. “We will meet people where they are and help them understand the value of our party. We are ready and full of energy—most of us are young, so we will let our work speak for us.”

Ingabire Julienne, elected as the provincial Vice President, pledged to advocate for women and help them develop income-generating projects.

“Even a small income can inspire women to become self-reliant,” she said. “We are capable of achieving much.”

The Green Party now hopes to go further—by winning executive posts and joining government after the 2029 elections.