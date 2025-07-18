Indian Consultancy Firm Seeks to Transform Rwanda’s Business Sector

Tradigo International FZE, a global business advisory firm, hosted the first Rwanda Business Transformation Event aimed at inspiring small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Rwanda to rethink new ways of growing their business reach and increasing profits.

The event held Thursday evening in Kigali in collaboration with its Rwanda franchisee partner DP Singh & Associates and attended by Rwanda Private Sector Federation officials served as a platform for strategic dialogue on financial innovation, capital market readiness, and inclusive economic development.

Chandan Kumar Singh, an internationally acclaimed business strategist with over 23 years of experience, who headlined the event, explained that the reason for choosing Rwanda was because it has a transformative agenda which aligns with the Tradigo ambitions to transform businesses globally.

With a track record of transformative initiatives, teams of industry experts specializing in franchise development, CEO services, brand expansion, mergers and acquisitions, market research, training, and restructuring operations; Singh said that Tradigo has helped many organizations achieve sustainable growth through strategic insights and tailored solutions.

Singh stated Tradigo’s interest in Rwanda is to use their hands-on approach, working closely with clients to understand their unique challenges and create customized strategies that deliver measurable results.

For example, the firm worked on the transformation of a toilet tissue business by making a small difference of coloring the product (which is normally white), a branding idea that increased sales for manufacturers and was copied all over the Asia-Gulf region.

“As Rwanda grows with a 7.1% annual growth average, we are here on a mission to contribute to the transformation of its business sector. We have made many managerial and consultative changes because a small change can make a huge difference in business,” Singh said.

According to the World Bank, Rwanda’s Projected Average GDP growth (2025–2027) will be supported by continued expansion in key sectors like tourism, construction, and manufacturing.

According to Singh, besides the firm’s commercial objectives, Rwanda has a demand for services that have to be filled in order to sustain growth in investments.

“We are service providers who are going to add value and fill the demand gap for services in the next ten years but also attract international business to Rwanda. We don’t want Rwanda to have this shortage of services,” Singh explained.

Zachariah Mbanda, a Logistics Expert and Commercial Director at Multilines International, said that business consultancy services will upgrade the way Rwandans do business to further push the transformation agenda but also learn new ways of doing business to boost the SMEs sector.

“Rwanda stands in a good position in doing business, but capacity building is highly needed, and getting additional knowledge or ideas from other experts is helpful. We can benchmark and leverage their expertise to learn but it will also be an opportunity for Rwanda to share its experience,” Mbanda said.

D.P. Singh, founder of DP Singh & Associates Ltd, the franchisee partner who has over 20 years’ experience as a tax consultant in Rwanda, said that the country has witnessed remarkable transformation and soliciting collaboration with international business firms will further enable Rwanda to grow to global levels.

“This event reflects our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for Rwandan businesses and the broader economy. The most significant aspect here is that we are focusing, for the first time, on the growth of SMEs so that they can expand their business reach,” D.P. Singh said.

To ensure that Rwandan SMEs also reach wider markets in Asia, especially in India, the Indian High Commission in Rwanda, who attended the event, announced free visa entry for all Rwandans.