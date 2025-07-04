Kwibohora 31: President Kagame Speaks Out on Rwanda-DRC–US Agreement, Slams UN Reports on Eastern Congo Conflict

President Paul Kagame has weighed in on the recent minerals and security cooperation agreement involving the United States, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Rwanda. He credited the Trump administration for taking initiative on the conflict in eastern Congo but cautioned that the DRC appeared to view the deal more as an opportunity to rally support against its adversaries, including Rwanda, rather than as a genuine path toward lasting peace.

Speaking on Friday afternoon during the live Kwibohora 31 Presidential Dialogue with the Media, President Kagame gave credit to the Trump administration for “at least paying attention” to the long-running crisis in eastern DRC, contrasting it with previous international responses he described as indifferent or inadequate.

“The Trump administration paid attention to the problem. It could have ignored it like many others have in the past,” he said.

Not just a trade deal

While acknowledging the U.S. engagement, President Kagame suggested that the DRC viewed the agreement less as a platform for peace and more as an opportunity to leverage U.S. interests against perceived adversaries—including Rwanda and the M23 rebel group.

“They weren’t looking for a durable solution,” Kagame said. “They just wanted to offer something—minerals, access, or money—as bait to get others to fight their enemies.”

He noted that while the agreement touches on economics, security, and politics—factors he said are all deeply intertwined—many players in the region have focused narrowly on economic incentives rather than long-term regional stability.

Sharp criticism of UN Experts

President Kagame also took aim at the United Nations Group of Experts on the DRC, accusing them of perpetuating a biased narrative that places blame on Rwanda while consistently ignoring the role of the FDLR militia—a group composed of perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

“You’ll never find a comprehensive analysis of how the FDLR spreads Genocide ideology or destabilizes the region,” he said. “These reports are crafted to fit a certain frame and avoid naming the actual perpetrators.”

He added that the reports rarely mention how DRC government institutions are connected to the FDLR, despite mounting evidence and regional concern over the group’s influence.

Rwanda’s position focuses on real solutions, not blame

President Kagame appeared visibly frustrated with what he described as a repeated cycle of scapegoating Rwanda instead of addressing the root causes of conflict in eastern Congo. He challenged the international community to focus less on blame and more on the kind of hard diplomatic work that leads to durable peace.

“Some people were not looking for solutions,” he said. “They just wanted an advantage over adversaries,” he added.

President Kagame elaborated on the complexities surrounding the focus on minerals in the eastern Congo conflict, emphasizing that the narrative often oversimplifies the situation by blaming Rwanda and M23 solely for mineral exploitation. He argued that this framing has hindered genuine solutions, likening it to having arsonists both judge and prosecute the case of a house they set on fire.

The Head of State pointed out that many blame Rwanda unfairly while ignoring the deeper historical and political context, including the origins of the conflict and the roles played by various actors over the years.

He noted that the current leadership in the DRC came into power under complicated circumstances and that powerful regional figures have been involved in the ongoing conflict. The Head of State stressed that the conflict’s roots are not new, pointing to longstanding issues that extend beyond simplistic blame games.

Rwanda not responsible for DRC’s failures

Addressing accusations against Rwanda’s involvement with M23, President Kagame refuted claims that M23 originated from Rwanda, stating instead that the rebel group has roots in Uganda. He highlighted the plight of displaced people from eastern Congo, many of whom are refugees in Rwanda, and stressed that Rwanda cannot be held responsible for the forced displacement caused by DRC’s own internal conflicts.

The Head of State underscored the importance of addressing the presence of the FDLR, a group he described as a significant threat that has long been ignored in international reports. He emphasized that Rwanda has committed to cooperating with the DRC to remove the FDLR and resolve security challenges, but warned that progress depends on genuine cooperation and implementation from all parties involved.

On the recent agreement brokered in Washington D.C., President Kagame highlighted that it was not an isolated deal but part of broader regional efforts, including parallel negotiations involving the DRC government and various armed groups mediated by Qatar. He stressed that political, economic, and security issues are deeply intertwined and must be addressed collectively to achieve lasting peace.

While crediting the Trump administration for taking concrete steps to address the conflict, the Head of State urged regional actors to take responsibility for implementing agreed measures rather than relying solely on external powers. He acknowledged the challenges but remained hopeful that through collective action, progress can be made.