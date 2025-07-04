President Kagame Laughs Off Speculation About His Health

President Paul Kagame has dismissed recent rumors and speculation about his health, describing them as “beyond stupidity” and rooted in hate-fueled political agendas. The Head of State was responding to a question during the Kwibohora 31 dialogue with the media on Thursday, where he took the opportunity to set the record straight—while injecting some characteristic humor.

During the conversation, President Kagame addressed recent social media rumors questioning his health, some of which falsely claimed he had been hospitalized or had even passed away. The Head of State dismissed the speculation with a mix of humor and exasperation, describing it as “beyond stupidity.”

He questioned the logic behind those who obsess over the health of public figures, particularly when driven by hate and misinformation. “Now, how do people account for their personal health? Is there anybody in this world exempt from being human?” he asked, pointing out that illness is a natural part of life for everyone.

President Kagame went on to note that in some cases, people making such claims about others end up succumbing to health issues or an accident themselves, even before those they wish death for. “Just because someone wishes me dead doesn’t mean I’ll go first. In fact, by the time they make such claims, they might already be gone,” he said to laughter in the room.

He added that managing the expectations and toxicity of some critics can itself be a source of stress, joking that some of his “personal problems” might even originate from “managing you people.”

The Head of State reassured the public: “Rest assured—it is me sitting here with you.”