Nick Barigye Appointed Deputy Governor of Rwanda’s Central Bank

KIGALI — President Paul Kagame has appointed Nick Barigye as the new Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda (NBR), the country’s central bank, following the elevation of former deputy Dr Justin Nsengiyumva to the position of Prime Minister yesterday.

Barigye will now deputize Governor Soraya Hakuziyaremye, who assumed leadership of the central bank earlier this year. His appointment comes at a critical time as Rwanda intensifies efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability, deepen financial inclusion, and advance digital financial infrastructure.

The announcement was made Monday evening, just days after Barigye was also named the Group CEO of Crystal Ventures Ltd, the investment arm of the ruling RPF-Inkotanyi party—signaling growing trust in his leadership in both public and private financial spheres.

Crystal Ventures will now be looking for his replacement.

An experienced economist and policy strategist, Barigye previously served as the CEO of Rwanda Finance Limited, the agency behind the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC).

Under his leadership, Rwanda positioned itself as a rising financial hub on the continent, attracting international investors and championing reforms in transparency and tax governance.

He has also held senior roles at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, the Rwanda Development Board, and in international development advisory, with a career spanning over two decades at the intersection of public finance, investment strategy, and regulatory reform.

Barigye’s new role at NBR places him at the heart of Rwanda’s monetary policy machinery.

Alongside Governor Hakuziyaremye, he will help steer decisions on inflation control, exchange rate stability, and financial sector resilience—particularly as Rwanda moves to strengthen domestic resource mobilization amid global economic uncertainties.

The National Bank is currently overseeing strategic initiatives including pilots for a central bank digital currency (CBDC), promotion of green finance, and reforms aimed at boosting credit access for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Barigye holds graduate qualifications in economics and international development and is widely regarded as one of Rwanda’s most trusted economic leaders.

His appointment is part of a broader renewal in Rwanda’s top leadership, aligned with Vision 2050, the country’s long-term development strategy to achieve upper-middle-income status.