Lufthansa Partners with Rwandan-Based TestSolutions to Boost Global Reach

The Rwanda-based subsidiary of German software testing firm TestSolutions GmbH has officially begun providing software testing services for the Lufthansa Group, Europe’s largest airline group.

This new partnership marks a significant milestone in the development of Rwanda’s tech ecosystem and IT quality assurance capabilities.

The collaboration was launched during a high-level delegation recent visit to Kigali, which included representatives from the Lufthansa Group, TestSolutions GmbH**, the German and EU Ambassadors to Rwanda and Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary at Rwanda’s Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT).

Discussions during the visit focused on digital transformation, Rwanda’s growing role as an IT and aviation hub, and long-term strategies for workforce development. All parties expressed strong support for the initiative, recognizing its potential impact on both the Rwandan and European tech sectors.

Software Testing from Kigali to Europe:

TestSolutions GmbH, a long-time testing partner for Lufthansa since 2007, has operated as a strategic partner since 2018. Its Rwandan subsidiary, TestSolutions Rwanda, was established in 2022 and now delivers a full suite of software testing services from Kigali.

The local team serves both African and European clients, offering expertise in test automation, manual testing, load and performance testing, test management, and quality assurance consulting.

TestSolutions Rwanda offers upskilling programs aligned with international certification standards, such as ISTQB, and delivers hands-on, tool-based training.

As part of its commitment to Rwanda’s digital talent pipeline, the company also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the African Leadership University (ALU) to help train the next generation of IT professionals.

Building Rwanda’s Global IT Reputation:

Christian Knoop, Managing Director of TestSolutions GmbH, praised the Kigali team for exceeding expectations.

“With TestSolutions Rwanda, we’ve built a branch with deep expertise in modern software testing that complements our operations in Germany. Rwanda’s well-educated workforce and favorable time zone make it ideal for global collaboration. Our team’s adaptability and skills show that Rwanda is ready to provide high-level IT services globally.”

Susanne Kunkel, who leads Test and Quality Management at the Lufthansa Group, highlighted Rwanda’s appeal:

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with TestSolutions through this new collaboration. Rwanda offers a strong talent pool, English as an official language, and modern infrastructure. Integrating services from Kigali brings cultural richness, boosts cost efficiency, and strengthens our global quality assurance network.”

TestSolutions GmbH is a German leader in software and IT systems quality assurance, serving major clients across industries. With its Kigali-based subsidiary, the company is expanding its global footprint and contributing to Rwanda’s emergence as a tech innovation hub.

This partnership signals a growing trend of global enterprises looking to Rwanda for skilled tech talent and strategic IT operations.