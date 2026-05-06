Kagame Arrives in Botswana for Two-Day State Visit

GABORONE, Botswana — President Paul Kagame arrived in Botswana on Wednesday for a two-day state visit that places trade, investment, and industrial cooperation at the center of a growing partnership between the two sides.

Landing at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone, Kagame was received by Botswana’s President Duma Gideon Boko in an official ceremony marked by public courtesies and tightly staged diplomatic symbolism.

The visit, Kagame’s first to Botswana since 2019, comes at a moment when both governments are seeking to translate long-standing political goodwill into structured economic agreements.

The trip follows a meeting of the Rwanda–Botswana Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation held Tuesday, which is understood to have cleared several technical proposals ahead of presidential-level negotiations.

The current discussions are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, digital innovation, tourism, transport connectivity, animal health, and the diamond value chain.

Among the expected outcomes are new frameworks for investment facilitation, institutional collaboration between the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre and the Rwanda Development Board, and a double taxation avoidance agreement designed to ease cross-border business flows.

A parallel business forum is also scheduled, bringing together private sector actors from both countries in an effort to deepen commercial ties beyond government-to-government engagement.

The visit highlights a broader pattern in Kagame’s foreign policy, which has increasingly emphasized bilateral economic deals and targeted sector partnerships across Africa.

Botswana, often cited for its resource management and governance stability, and Rwanda, known for its post-conflict institutional rebuilding and technology-driven economic strategy, are presenting their cooperation as a model of pragmatic African diplomacy.

Kagame is traveling with senior government officials and a business delegation, underscoring the commercial focus of the visit.

Additional engagements, including possible site visits to key industrial facilities such as diamond trading operations, are expected before the visit concludes on May 7.

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