RDF Participates in U.S. AFRICOM Change of Command Ceremony

Kigali/Stuttgart, Germany – Rwanda was represented at the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) Change of Command ceremony on August 15 at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, where Marine Corps General Michael E. Langley formally handed over command to Air Force General Dagvin R.M. Anderson.

Maj Gen Vincent Nyakarundi, the Rwanda Defence Force Army Chief of Staff, attended the event on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Mubarakh Muganga.

The ceremony was presided over by Admiral Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, who underscored AFRICOM’s vital role in advancing security cooperation across Africa.

“The region covered by U.S. AFRICOM has a rapidly growing economy and a young population… By working side by side with our African partners, we learn from them and help them strengthen their own defenses,” Grady said.

Following the ceremony, Maj Gen Nyakarundi met with the new AFRICOM Commander to discuss existing bilateral military cooperation between Rwanda and the United States, as well as other shared security priorities.

Gen Anderson, a veteran pilot with over 3,400 flight hours, including 738 in combat, brings extensive experience in intelligence-driven operations and joint force planning.

“I am not new to the challenges of Africa,” Anderson said, vowing to build on AFRICOM’s partnerships to address rising security threats.

Outgoing commander Gen Langley, who led AFRICOM since August 2022, emphasized the command’s focus on “African-led solutions” to security challenges.

AFRICOM works with African and international partners to counter transnational threats, strengthen security forces, and respond to crises across 53 African countries.