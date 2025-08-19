Home NewsNationalHere Are The Top Students for PLE, O’Level Exams 2024
Here Are The Top Students for PLE, O’Level Exams 2024

by KT Press Team
Second best student for PLE Impano Brave Gloria who scaored 98.8% is awarded by NESA Director General Dr Bahati Bernard, as her parents look on. The best student didn’t come to the event.

The Ministry of Education has released the 2024/2025 national examinations results, celebrating the country’s top students while revealing mixed overall performance across districts.

In the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), the best student nationwide is ARAKAZA Leo Victor – Wisdom School Musanze, recognized for outstanding performance among 219,926 candidates.

Overall, 166,334 passed, representing a 75.64% pass rate. Girls slightly outperformed boys, making up 53.2% of passes, while boys accounted for 46.8%. The highest district pass rate was 97.09%, reflecting regional excellence.

At the Ordinary Level (O-Level), IZERE Henock Tresor from Es Kanombe /Efotec, Kicukiro district here in Kigali, emerged the best student out of 148,702 candidates.

Of these, 95,674 passed, yielding a 64.35% pass rate. Performance was nearly equal by gender, with 50.2% male and 49.8% female pass share. The strongest district achieved a 91.3% pass rate, showing concentrated academic strength.

The education minister Joseph Nsengimana and other officials congratulated the top students with gifts, urging others to follow their example and schools in lower-performing regions to enhance teaching quality and learner support.

 

Top 5 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) Students – 2024/2025

Rank Name School / District Score / % Gender
1 ARAKAZA Leo Victor Wisdom School Musanze 99.4% Male
2 IMPANO Brave Gloria Bugesera District 98.8% Female
3 IHIRWE KANIMBA Honnette New Vision Primary School, Huye 98.8% Female
4 DUHIRWE Gall Gavin Darcy Ecole Internationale La Racine, Bugesera 98.8% Male
5 NSENGIYUMVA Joannah Holiness Bugesera District 98.8% Female

 

 

Top 5 Ordinary Level (O-Level) Students – 2024/2025

Rank Name School Score / % Gender
1 IZERE Henock Tresor Kicukiro ES Kanombe / Efotec 98.67% Male
2 UWUMUREMYI Albert Gasabo Hope Haven 98.00% Male
3 INEZA Flora Elyse Gasabo Hope Haven 97.89% Female
4 NDAYISHIMIYE Jean D’Amour Gasabo Hope Haven 97.89% Male
5 AGABA Happy Jean Eudes Rusizi Petit Séminaire St Aloys 97.78% Male

 

 

