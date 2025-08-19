Here Are The Top Students for PLE, O’Level Exams 2024

The Ministry of Education has released the 2024/2025 national examinations results, celebrating the country’s top students while revealing mixed overall performance across districts.
In the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), the best student nationwide is ARAKAZA Leo Victor – Wisdom School Musanze, recognized for outstanding performance among 219,926 candidates.
Overall, 166,334 passed, representing a 75.64% pass rate. Girls slightly outperformed boys, making up 53.2% of passes, while boys accounted for 46.8%. The highest district pass rate was 97.09%, reflecting regional excellence.
At the Ordinary Level (O-Level), IZERE Henock Tresor from Es Kanombe /Efotec, Kicukiro district here in Kigali, emerged the best student out of 148,702 candidates.
Of these, 95,674 passed, yielding a 64.35% pass rate. Performance was nearly equal by gender, with 50.2% male and 49.8% female pass share. The strongest district achieved a 91.3% pass rate, showing concentrated academic strength.
The education minister Joseph Nsengimana and other officials congratulated the top students with gifts, urging others to follow their example and schools in lower-performing regions to enhance teaching quality and learner support.
Top 5 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) Students – 2024/2025
|Rank
|Name
|School / District
|Score / %
|Gender
|1
|ARAKAZA Leo Victor
|Wisdom School Musanze
|99.4%
|Male
|2
|IMPANO Brave Gloria
|Bugesera District
|98.8%
|Female
|3
|IHIRWE KANIMBA Honnette
|New Vision Primary School, Huye
|98.8%
|Female
|4
|DUHIRWE Gall Gavin Darcy
|Ecole Internationale La Racine, Bugesera
|98.8%
|Male
|5
|NSENGIYUMVA Joannah Holiness
|Bugesera District
|98.8%
|Female
Top 5 Ordinary Level (O-Level) Students – 2024/2025
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Score / %
|Gender
|1
|IZERE Henock Tresor
|Kicukiro ES Kanombe / Efotec
|98.67%
|Male
|2
|UWUMUREMYI Albert
|Gasabo Hope Haven
|98.00%
|Male
|3
|INEZA Flora Elyse
|Gasabo Hope Haven
|97.89%
|Female
|4
|NDAYISHIMIYE Jean D’Amour
|Gasabo Hope Haven
|97.89%
|Male
|5
|AGABA Happy Jean Eudes
|Rusizi Petit Séminaire St Aloys
|97.78%
|Male