Here Are The Top Students for PLE, O’Level Exams 2024

The Ministry of Education has released the 2024/2025 national examinations results, celebrating the country’s top students while revealing mixed overall performance across districts.

In the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), the best student nationwide is ARAKAZA Leo Victor – Wisdom School Musanze, recognized for outstanding performance among 219,926 candidates.

Overall, 166,334 passed, representing a 75.64% pass rate. Girls slightly outperformed boys, making up 53.2% of passes, while boys accounted for 46.8%. The highest district pass rate was 97.09%, reflecting regional excellence.

At the Ordinary Level (O-Level), IZERE Henock Tresor from Es Kanombe /Efotec, Kicukiro district here in Kigali, emerged the best student out of 148,702 candidates.

Of these, 95,674 passed, yielding a 64.35% pass rate. Performance was nearly equal by gender, with 50.2% male and 49.8% female pass share. The strongest district achieved a 91.3% pass rate, showing concentrated academic strength.

The education minister Joseph Nsengimana and other officials congratulated the top students with gifts, urging others to follow their example and schools in lower-performing regions to enhance teaching quality and learner support.

Top 5 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) Students – 2024/2025

Rank Name School / District Score / % Gender 1 ARAKAZA Leo Victor Wisdom School Musanze 99.4% Male 2 IMPANO Brave Gloria Bugesera District 98.8% Female 3 IHIRWE KANIMBA Honnette New Vision Primary School, Huye 98.8% Female 4 DUHIRWE Gall Gavin Darcy Ecole Internationale La Racine, Bugesera 98.8% Male 5 NSENGIYUMVA Joannah Holiness Bugesera District 98.8% Female

Top 5 Ordinary Level (O-Level) Students – 2024/2025