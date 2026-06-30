What to Know About the Skol–Rwanda Premier League Rwf 1 Billion Sponsorship Deal

KIGALI – The Rwanda Premier League has strengthened its commercial muscle with the signing of a three-year sponsorship agreement with beverage company Skol, a partnership valued at over Rwf 1 billion.

Signed on Tuesday, June 30, the deal aims to revamp both the financial and fan experience of Rwanda’s top-flight football.

Extending its footprint across stadiums, match days, and fan engagement activities, the agreement brings Skol deeper into the nexus of the Rwanda Premier League.

Under the deal, Skol will invest approximately Rwf 305 million annually, gaining advertising visibility at every BK Pro League match venue while also securing exclusive rights to sell its beverages during league fixtures.

For league leadership, the agreement is a sign of a steadily growing football ecosystem. Rwanda Premier League President Hadji Yussuf Mudaheranwa described the deal as the outcome of long-term discussions that reflect a shared vision for the league’s future.

“Today we are putting pen to paper, but this journey started two years ago. What we are seeing now is the result of patience, planning, and belief in what the league can become. This partnership is going to raise the level of competition in a very real way,” Mudaheranwa said.

One of its most notable features in the deal is a performance incentive that rewards success on the pitch.

Every club competing in the BK Pro League will earn Rwf 1 million for each match victory, a system designed to sharpen competitiveness throughout the season and ensure that every fixture carries tangible financial weight.

Mudaheranwa believes this will also change how clubs think about match days and revenue generation.

“We are moving into a model where clubs are not just participants, but active economic actors in the league. Each club will even have the responsibility of selecting its own stadium vendor, and those vendors will access products at factory prices,” he revealed.

According to him, this gives clubs more control and more opportunity to benefit directly from their home matches.

The partnership also extends beyond clubs to the supporters who drive the atmosphere in stadiums across the country. At every match, one supporter will be selected as “Fan of the Match,” receiving a reward as part of a broader effort to recognize fan loyalty.

Although the exact selection criteria have not been disclosed, the initiative is designed to bring fans closer to the game in a more structured and rewarding way.

Even more ambitious is the introduction of the SKOL Fans Cup, a new competition that will bring together supporters’ clubs from across the league.

The tournament is expected to deepen rivalries off the pitch while strengthening the sense of community that surrounds Rwandan football.

From Skol’s perspective, the partnership marks a strategic expansion beyond club sponsorship into league-wide involvement. The company has previously been associated with individual teams, including Rayon Sports, but says this new chapter reflects a broader vision.

As Eric Gilson the Managing Director of SKOL Brewery Ltd explained, the significance of the deal is the opportunity it gives to contribute to the game in a more structured and impactful way.

“Working with one club is familiar territory, but partnering with an entire league is a different level altogether. Our goal has not changed; we want to continue supporting the growth of football in Rwanda,” he said.

Recently, the Rwanda Premier League and the Bank of Kigali signed a Rwf 3.5 billion five-year sponsorship agreement, which secured naming rights to the competition, now widely known as the BK Pro League.

Such partnerships point to a scenario where commercial growth, fan engagement, and competitive incentives are increasingly getting intertwined.

Beyond the financial structure of the deal, FERWAFA leadership emphasized that the partnership fits into a wider ambition of building long-term sustainability for Rwandan football.

Fabrice Shema, the President of the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) noted that the growth of the league’s annual budget to over Rwf 1 billion reflects progress, but also highlights the need for balanced development across all divisions and stakeholders in the game.

He stressed that strengthening financial stability remains central to the federation’s vision for both clubs and the league as a whole.

“We like the idea of how Skol will be represented in our National League, not only through a club, but also meeting expectations for other teams and league management. For us, it is important to improve financial sustainability,” Shema said.

With the annual budget of over 1 billion, the largest share goes to the first division, as FERWAFA tries to grow other leagues, including youth and women.

As sponsorship grows deeper and more structured, the Rwanda Premier League aims to be not just a sporting competition, but a developing economic platform for Rwandan football at the end of the day.

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