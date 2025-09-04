Meet 2025 Gorilla Namers: Marriott, Arsenal, Yemi Alade, and Many More

The stage is set for Rwanda’s globally renowned Kwita Izina Gorilla Naming Ceremony this Friday, September 5.

As the country prepares to name 100 baby gorillas, the first wave of celebrity and conservationist “Namers” has been revealed — a star-studded mix of global icons, conservation leaders, and everyday heroes working in gorilla protection.

Here’s a glimpse at some of the 20 personalities already confirmed:

Yemi Alade – Grammy-nominated Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter, bringing African music to global stages.

Athanasie Mukabizimungu – Founder and Chairperson of Imbereheza Cooperative in Gahunga, championing community development.

Reed Oppenheimer – Chairman & CEO of the Reed Jules Oppenheimer Foundation, investing in sustainable and social impact initiatives.

Sang-Hyup Kim – Director-General of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), driving green economy solutions.

Alliance Umwizerwa – Gorilla Research Assistant at the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, working daily with gorillas in Volcanoes National Park.

Camille Rebelo – Founder and CEO of EcoPlanet Bamboo, pioneering sustainable forestry.

Susan Chin – Senior Vice President of Strategy and Advancement at the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), a global conservation powerhouse.

Javier Pastore – Legendary midfielder and icon of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club.

David S. Marriott – Chairman of Marriott International, one of the world’s leading hospitality and hotel brands.

Dr. Gaspard Nzayisenga – Field Veterinarian with Gorilla Doctors, providing frontline medical care to endangered gorillas.

Michelle Yeoh Todt – Academy Award-winning actress and UNDP Goodwill Ambassador.

Jean Todt – UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, former FIA President, and motorsport executive.

Princess Ingeborg zu Schleswig-Holstein – Artist, philanthropist, and Chairperson of the Louisenlund Foundation.

Mathieu Flamini – Former Arsenal and French international football star, now CEO of GFBiochemicals.

Leonard Nsengiyumva – Data Technician at the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, contributing to vital conservation research.

Claver Ntoyinkima – Senior Ranger Guide and Trainer at Nyungwe National Park, inspiring future conservationists.

Dr. Yin Ye – CEO of BGI Group and popular science vlogger, merging genomics and public science education.

Charlie Mayhew OBE – Co-founder and CEO of Tusk Trust, advancing wildlife conservation across Africa.

His Highness Tunku Ali Redhauddin ibni Tuanku Muhriz – Prince of Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, and President of WWF Malaysia.

Brenda Umutoni – Dedicated ranger at Volcanoes National Park, on the frontline of gorilla protection.