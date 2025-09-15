Parliament Condemns European Parliament Resolution on Victoire Ingabire Case

Kigali – The joint of the Parliament of Rwanda has strongly condemned the recent resolution by the European Parliament concerning the case of opposition figure Victoire Ingabire, denouncing it as unlawful interference in the country’s judicial independence and sovereign affairs.

In a resolution adopted on Monday after a vibrant debate, the Rwandan legislature expressed “regret” over the European Parliament’s September 11 decision (2025/2861(RSP)), describing it as a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The lawmakers emphasized that Rwanda is an independent and democratic state governed by the rule of law, and reaffirmed that its judiciary operates autonomously in safeguarding human rights and freedoms.

“The European Parliament has no legitimacy to intervene in the sovereign affairs of Rwanda,” the resolution states, adding that such actions represent “an affront to the shared principles of judicial independence and democracy.”

Lawmakers recalled that Victoire Ingabire was previously convicted of criminal offences, later granted a presidential pardon, and is now facing new judicial proceedings. They accused the European Parliament of basing its resolution on “partial, subjective, and unfounded information influenced by political figures hostile to Rwanda.”

The Parliament went on to:

Condemn in the strongest terms the European Parliament’s attempt to interfere with Rwanda’s judiciary. Refute what it called biased and misleading claims about Rwanda’s leadership, democratic institutions, and international standing. Call for mutual respect, good faith, and accountability in international partnerships, warning against the politicization of parliamentary affairs. Resolve to forward the resolution to the European Union, African Union, United Nations, and the Government of Rwanda for further action.

The decision underscores ongoing tensions between Rwanda and European institutions over human rights and governance, with Kigali insisting on full respect for its sovereignty and judicial independence.