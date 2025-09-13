Rwanda Police Commissions 1,200 Special Forces Cops

Bugesera — The Rwanda National Police has commissioned 1,238 officers after completing the Basic Police Special Forces Course at the Counter Terrorism Training Center (CTTC) in Mayange, Bugesera District.

The graduation, held on Saturday, marked the end of a three-month intensive program, the third of its kind, which included 220 female officers.

The course covered combat drills, public order management, rescue operations, firearms handling, obstacle navigation, and planning and execution of special police operations aimed at strengthening national security.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), CG Felix Namuhoranye, urged the officers to apply their new skills with professionalism and integrity.

“You have completed the initial basic training that inducted you into the Rwanda National Police, and now you have successfully completed the Basic Special Forces Course. You are fully equipped to carry out your duties professionally,” he said.

“You must remain steadfast, always striving to safeguard the security of Rwandans, while avoiding anything that could tarnish your image, that of the Rwanda National Police, or the country at large.”

The IGP reminded the graduates that the security of Rwandans is priceless, requiring sacrifice, strength, and commitment.

He called on them to uphold discipline and continuously refresh their knowledge and skills to address evolving security challenges.

The Commissioner for Training, ACP Barthelemy Rugwizangoga, praised the graduates for their discipline, teamwork, and determination.

He also applauded the instructors for their professionalism and sacrifice in delivering the course, and thanked the Police leadership for providing consistent support in terms of equipment and guidance that ensured smooth training across all academies.

The CTTC Mayange is one of three Rwanda National Police training facilities.

Established in 2013, it specializes in equipping officers with advanced skills to prevent and combat terrorism. The center emphasizes practical drills, the use of modern technology, and advanced tactics for managing security operations.

Its mission extends beyond Rwanda, aiming to contribute to peace and stability in the region and internationally.

With the new graduates, Rwanda Police has reinforced its special operations capacity, strengthening both domestic security and its contribution to regional peacekeeping.