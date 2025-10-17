After Sanctioning 25 Rwandans, Interpol Red Notices Will Follow

Rwanda’s decision to place 25 individuals on a domestic terror sanctions list marks a major step in tightening the country’s fight against terrorism and its financing.

This move does not only carry consequences within Rwanda but will also reach across borders, affecting the individuals anywhere in the world.

The sanctions are based on Law No. 001/2025 of 22 January 2025, which deals with the prevention and punishment of money laundering, terrorist financing, and the financing of weapons of mass destruction.

This law gives the Government of Rwanda strong powers to track and punish anyone involved in financing or supporting terrorism.

Two key parts of the law make the government’s action especially powerful. Article 51 allows Rwanda to work with international bodies to exchange information, request arrests, and coordinate on legal actions such as extraditions.

Article 60 makes it a criminal offense for anyone to provide money, property, or any other resource to a person who has been officially listed as a terrorist or terror financier.

In other words, once someone’s name appears on this list, any act of helping them financially becomes a serious crime.

The law also gives authorities the right to freeze or seize any money or property linked to the listed individuals.

This means those affected will not be able to use their bank accounts, transfer funds, or receive any form of financial support either in Rwanda or from abroad.

How the Sanctions Are Enforced

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), which oversees Rwanda’s financial system, has already started enforcing the law. On October 14, 2025, it announced that the National Counter-Terrorism Committee had officially designated 25 people for involvement in terrorism or terror financing.

The FIC then issued detailed instructions to all banks, insurance companies, and money transfer services.

According to the FIC, every financial institution must now screen all customers to check if their names match anyone on the sanction list.

If a match is found, the institution must immediately freeze or seize the funds and report the case to FIC without notifying the affected person.

The goal is to prevent listed individuals from secretly moving or hiding their assets.

The FIC notice also made it clear that no one is allowed to make any money, property, or services available to the listed individuals, whether directly or indirectly. Even sharing joint ownership of an account, business, or asset with a designated person is illegal.

These restrictions apply not only to citizens but also to companies, charities, and even foreign institutions working in Rwanda.

In a subsequent statement, FIC Director General Jeanne Pauline Gashumba added further restrictions.

No person or company can manufacture, sell, or deliver weapons, ammunition, or military equipment that could be used by the listed individuals.

It is also forbidden for any vehicle, aircraft, or ship bearing the Rwandan flag to carry weapons or materials on behalf of a designated person. Breaking these rules is a criminal offense under Articles 59, 60, and 61 of the law.

Taking the Fight Beyond Borders

Rwanda’s actions will not stop at its borders. The Government can opt to send the list of sanctioned individuals to Interpol, the international police coordination agency.

Should this happens, Interpol Red Notices will be issued. These notices act as global alerts that allow any police force in the world to locate and arrest the wanted individuals.

While a Red Notice is not the same as a direct arrest warrant, it often leads to detention when the person travels or crosses into another country.

Anyone listed risks being arrested at an airport or border point and may be extradited to Rwanda under Article 72 of the same law, which allows Rwanda to request their transfer for prosecution.

For those on the list, this means life will become extremely difficult. They will not be able to travel freely, open bank accounts, or do business internationally.

Even moving through a country that cooperates with Interpol could lead to their arrest.

Global Cooperation and Impact

Rwanda’s approach follows global standards set by the United Nations Security Council and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Global banks and compliance systems will pick up the names, meaning the affected individuals will also appear on databases used by major financial institutions around the world.

This creates a ripple effect. Even outside Rwanda, the listed people will find themselves financially and legally isolated.

They will not be able to send or receive money, invest, or operate businesses that touch the formal banking system.

The Broader Message

By enforcing these sanctions and coordinating with Interpol, Rwanda is sending a strong message: financing or supporting terrorism will not go unpunished.

The move also shows how national laws can be used in partnership with global systems to stop extremists from using international networks for funding or travel.

Once the Red Notices are active, the 25 individuals will essentially live under global watch.

They will not be able to move freely or conduct financial activities without risk of arrest.

For Rwanda, this is not just about punishing those on the list but also about discouraging others from becoming involved in similar activities.