PHOTOS – Huye Rally 2025, Also Raced at Night, Opens Amid Heavy Rain

The 2025 edition of Huye Rally officially roared to life late this Friday evening, October 24, under heavy rain in the Southern Province.

The night stage, held in downtown Huye City between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., marked the start of the third round of the Rwanda National Rally Championship.

A total of 19 rally cars — including top Rwandan and Ugandan crews — are competing over three days across Huye and Gisagara districts.

Among the most anticipated teams are Gakwaya Jean Claude and Mugabo Claude, the defending champions from 2024, alongside Kalimpinya Queen and Ngabo Olivier, who finished third last year.

Also in the spotlight are Gakwaya Eric, paired with Miss Kayibanda Aurore, and Kanangire Christian, who teams up with Mujiji Kevin. From Uganda, drivers Joshua Muwanguzi, Issac Sozi, and Faisal Kayira are representing their country in this cross-border showdown.

The Huye Rally has included night stages that take place after dark, testing drivers’ skills. For example, the 2024 rally concluded with four night stages, and the 2016 event featured night stages that started around 8 pm.

Dedicated to the memory of the late Gakwaya Claude, a pioneer of Rwandan motorsport who died in a crash in 1986, the Huye Rally has become one of the country’s most symbolic and exciting motor races.

Following the opening stage, the main competition resumes on Saturday, October 25, with multiple stages through the gravel roads of Huye and Gisagara. The final runs are scheduled for Sunday, October 26, to determine the overall winners.

Despite the downpour, large crowds turned out along Huye’s streets for the opening night, cheering the drivers as they battled through slippery corners and shining headlights — keeping alive the rally’s unique blend of speed, skill, and local passion.