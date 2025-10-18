Rwanda, Senegal Presidents Deepen Ties With Five Cooperation Agreements

KIGALI — President Paul Kagame on Saturday hosted President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye of Senegal, who is in Rwanda for a three-day state visit aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

President Faye arrived in Kigali on Friday afternoon, where he was received personally by President Kagame at Kigali International Airport.

The Senegalese leader was accorded full military honors and a red-carpet welcome — a gesture that underscored the warm and strategic nature of relations between the two nations.

This Saturday, President Faye was officially hosted at Village Urugwiro, where the two Heads of State held a tête-à-tête meeting followed by bilateral talks between the Rwandan and Senegalese delegations.

The discussions focused on ways to expand bilateral cooperation and explore new areas of partnership, reflecting the shared ambition of both nations to deepen their ties in key sectors of mutual interest.

Five Agreements Signed

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two countries signed five cooperation agreements covering priority areas, including:

Visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, service, and ordinary passports; Cooperation in planning and monitoring of national development programs; Partnership in agriculture; Collaboration in the health sector; and Exchange and collaboration in correctional services.

The agreements signal a renewed commitment by Kigali and Dakar to build a model partnership anchored on solidarity, efficiency, and a shared vision for Africa’s development.

Earlier in the day, President Faye paid his respects at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi, where he honored the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The Senegalese leader laid a wreath and observed a moment of silence in tribute to the more than one million lives lost. The visit reflected Senegal’s solidarity with Rwanda and reaffirmed Africa’s collective commitment to memory, justice, and reconciliation.

President Faye’s visit marks a new chapter in the friendship between Rwanda and Senegal, highlighting both nations’ resolve to advance cooperation, regional integration, and sustainable development across the continent.