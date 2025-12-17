Fertility Is Falling in Rwanda, But Most Married Women Still Want More Children – Survey

Kigali, Rwanda — New government data shows that Rwanda’s fertility rate — the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime — continues to decline.

However, the findings also reveal that many married women still want more children.

According to the latest Rwanda Demographic and Health Survey (RDHS) 2025 by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), due to be published this Wednesday, the country’s total fertility rate is now about 3.7 children per woman.

This means that, on average, a woman in Rwanda today is expected to have between three and four children over her lifetime, which is lower than in previous years.

Despite this decline, the survey shows that half of women in marital unions — 50 percent — say they want another child.

Of these, 13 percent want a child soon, within the next two years, while 37 percent want a child later, after two years.

Meanwhile, 47 percent of women say they do not want more children, two percent are declared infecund, and another two percent are undecided.

These figures show that while families are getting smaller, the desire for children remains strong among married women of reproductive age.

However, it is important to note that these numbers reflect only women’s preferences; men’s fertility intentions were not included in this survey.

Why This Matters

The data shows that ertility can decline even as many women continue to want children.

Couples may have fewer children than they ideally desire because of economic pressures or the need to space births for health reasons.

Women may also delay having children to complete their education or pursue work opportunities.

Access to family planning services allows couples to plan and space births more effectively, even if they still want more children later.

Understanding both what people want and what they actually have is essential for shaping health and family planning programs that respond to people’s needs.

The Rwanda Demographic and Health Survey (RDHS) 2025 is a nationally representative survey conducted by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR).

It collects detailed information on population, health, and nutrition, including fertility, family planning, maternal and child health, child nutrition, HIV awareness, and other key indicators.

The survey targets women and men of reproductive age and households across the country.

Other Findings

The previous RDHS was conducted in 2019–2020. This means the 2025 survey provides the most up-to-date snapshot of Rwanda’s health, fertility, and population trends five years later, allowing for comparison over time.

This 2025 survey also highlights key trends in maternal and child health.

Teenage births remain a concern, with about 5.9 percent of all births in 2024 occurring to mothers aged 15–19. Skilled birth attendance is very high, with nearly 98 percent of deliveries assisted by trained health professionals in health facilities.

Modern contraceptive use among married women stands at around 64 percent, while the total demand for family planning is about 80 percent, and unmet need is relatively low.

Child nutrition is improving as well, with national stunting rates falling to around 27 percent.

Rural areas have seen rapid gains in maternal and child health indicators, in some cases even faster than urban areas.

Government planners and health partners are expected to use this new data to improve reproductive health education, expand family planning services, and address the unique needs of young people, couples, and rural communities.

Balancing the country’s declining fertility with the continued desire for children will be essential for supporting healthy families and sustainable growth in Rwanda.

Visited 30 times, 30 visit(s) today