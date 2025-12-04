UN Salutes Rwanda’s Peacekeepers Serving in Missions Worldwide

The United Nations has paid tribute to Rwanda’s more than 5,800 military and police officers serving in peacekeeping missions across the globe, praising their courage, professionalism, and continued commitment to protecting vulnerable communities.

“We thank these brave women and men for their service and sacrifice,” the UN said, acknowledging the dedication of Rwandan peacekeepers who leave their families behind to safeguard civilians in some of the world’s most fragile regions.

Since the UN’s first peacekeeping mission in 1948, more than two million men and women have served under the UN flag.

Today, over 65,000 peacekeepers are deployed in conflict and post-conflict zones, providing security, stability, and hope amid extremely difficult conditions. More than 4,400 have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The UN does not maintain its own standing army or police force; instead, it relies entirely on Member States to contribute personnel.

Peacekeepers now come from more than 100 countries but share a single mission: to protect civilians and support conditions for lasting peace.

Top Contributors and Numbers:

Rwanda is currently the second-largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN peacekeeping operations after Nepal, with 5,885 military and police officers deployed across missions.

It is also the largest contributor of women peacekeepers, with 688 Rwandan women serving in various roles.

Other leading contributors include Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Ghana, China, Morocco, and Ethiopia.

Rwanda first joined UN peacekeeping efforts in 2004 when its forces were deployed to Darfur.

Today, Rwandan contingents play critical roles in the Central African Republic and South Sudan, conducting patrols, protecting displaced populations, facilitating humanitarian access, and supporting peace processes.

Beyond core security mandates, peacekeepers routinely deliver humanitarian support — including free medical and veterinary services, water access, infrastructure development, and assistance to schools and orphanages — helping rebuild community resilience.

Honouring Sacrifice:

The UN also honoured the sacrifices of Rwandan personnel who paid the ultimate price. To date, 73 Rwandan peacekeepers have lost their lives while serving under the UN flag.

“Thank you, Rwanda, for the service and sacrifice of your peacekeepers,” the UN said.

As global peacekeeping needs continue to evolve, Rwanda’s consistent contribution signals its firm commitment to international peace, collective security, and the protection of civilians worldwide.

