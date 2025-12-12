Rwanda Honors Top Taxpayers as Revenue Collections Surpass Targets

Rwanda Revenue Authority has awarded the outstanding taxpayers who, as a result of compliance with timely declarations and abiding by the taxation regimes, have enabled the country to exceed its targeted revenue collections.

The outstanding taxpayers were recognized during the 23rd Taxpayers Day and Appreciation Ceremony officiated by the Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva this Friday evening under the theme: “SORA, NSORE, TWIGIRE” (You pay tax, I pay tax, we become self-reliant).

In his speech to the participants at the ceremony, the Commissioner General of RRA, Ronald Niwenshuti, said that in the last fiscal year 2024-2025, they collected Rwandan francs, consisting of taxes and non-taxes, amounting to Rwf3,099 billion, against the target of Rwf3,041 billion and 200 million.

This means that the target was achieved at a rate of 101.9%, with an increase of 17.4%, or 460 billion, compared to the previous year.

Through effective and timely tax compliance, Niwenshuti also stated that the number of taxpayers in Rwanda increased by more than 100,000 in the last fiscal year (2024-2025), which contributed to the development of the country.

Some of the factors that contributed to this growth include the growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024-2025, which increased by 6.3%, facilitating taxpayers to voluntarily come forward and pay taxes they had not paid in the past, which was attended by about 5,328 taxpayers.

The participation of end-users who requested EBM payment receipts, where they receive 10%, reached 83,356, and payments reached 1 billion.

Niwenshuti said, “New taxpayers have also increased, where last year we were able to register 128,166 people who joined our taxpayers. Increased efforts in educating taxpayers have increased the rate of compliance and timely payment.”

It reached 240 billion and 200 million were paid due to simplified measures to pay arrears.

The local government revenue and taxes collected also exceeded the RRA target, as explained by the Commissioner General.

He said that from local government revenue and taxes, they were able to collect Rwf107.5 billion from the Districts and the City of Kigali, against their target of Rwf102.8 billion.

The target was achieved at a rate of 104.6%, an increase of 19%, equivalent to 17 billion and 800 million Rwandan francs when compared to the fiscal years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.

In this 2025-2026 fiscal year, the RRA aims to collect tax and non-tax revenues of 3,728 billion, an increase of 20.3%, equivalent to 629 billion and 200 million, respectively, compared to the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Private Sector Federation (PSF) Chairperson, Jeanne Francoise Mubiligi appreciated the role of the business community in increasing revenue collections, which play a key role in the country’s development.

She said that the PSF plans to do more, especially working professionally and collaborating with the government, and this will be done through raised awareness on taxes, innovations, promoting made in Rwanda products, and increasing industrial products to reduce import dependence levels.

On behalf of the business community, Mubiligi asked the government to address the challenge of delays in VAT reimbursement, which remains outstanding yet it’s a right.

Government Commitment:

PM Nsengiyumva congratulated the authority and outstanding taxpayers, saying that this achievement is because of building trust between citizens and the government to attain the desired development at a time when global funding sources are dwindling.

For instance, Nsengiyumva stated that over the past fifteen years, the share of foreign aid in the national budget has sharply decreased—from around 37% in 2010/11 to less than 10% today.

“We are happy that in the 2024/25 fiscal year, RRA exceeded its target by 2%, and projections show that this positive trend will continue. It is a source of pride that this achievement largely came from improved voluntary compliance by taxpayers,” he said.

Despite the global economic challenges, the PM said that for Rwanda, this is not a problem but a call to action.

“It reminds us that we must strengthen domestic revenue mobilization as the most sustainable and reliable path to development. Let us remember that foreign aid is essentially taxes paid by citizens of other countries,” he said.

The PM reflected on the importance of taxes to Rwanda’s fast economic development, saying that Paying taxes reflect the value, journey of Rwanda’s self-reliance, and this shouldn’t be a responsibility of a few but all.

He said that the more taxpayers comply, the more the Government reduces reliance on foreign aid, and the more it invests in essential services and development for Rwandans.

He underscored that revenue from taxes gives the Government the ability to fulfill its responsibilities—ensuring security, supporting community-based health insurance, the school feeding program, and investing in infrastructure that facilitates business and investment.

Addressing Challenges:

In response to taxpayers’ pleas raised by the PSF, the PM stated that the Government of Rwanda understands that paying taxes should not be a burden and this is why it will continue improving the tax system—through better digital services, and removing legal and administrative bottlenecks.

He committed the Government to: continue modernizing tax policies, enhancing taxpayer education and advisory services, and improving mechanisms for resolving tax-related issues. All this aims to build a simple, efficient, and modern tax system.

To ensure the private sector grows, performs well, and becomes more profitable, listening to the private sector through continuous dialogue, and address already known challenges of reliable electricity supply, access to capital, and partnering with you to strengthen technical and vocational schools to produce skilled young labor, among others.

The PM thanked all taxpayers and called on all Rwandans to continue promoting awareness about tax compliance and to avoid tax evasion and denounce evaders whom he said undermine Rwanda’s development.

