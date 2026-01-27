16,000 People Driving Unregistered Vehicles

Kigali – The Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) has revealed that at least 16,000 people are driving vehicles that thry bought but are not registered in their names, exposing widespread non-compliance with vehicle ownership transfer requirements.

The situation has prompted tighter enforcement measures by the authorities.

According to RRA, the affected drivers applied for vehicle ownership transfer (mutation) after purchasing vehicles, but these were never officially registered under their names.

Among these cases, about 10,000 face serious registration challenges, largely because the former owners cannot be traced—some have died, others have moved abroad, while additional cases involve incomplete or missing documentation.

The issue was highlighted during a joint press briefing by RRA and the Rwanda National Police, which focused on the growing number of irregular vehicle registrations across the country.

Authorities warned that the situation poses legal, administrative, and security risks if left unresolved.

Police Spokesperson ACP Boniface Rutikanga announced that vehicles lacking complete registration documents will be impounded.

Owners will only recover their vehicles after resolving all outstanding registration and ownership issues.

To address the backlog, RRA has set a final deadline of February 28, 2026, for all delayed vehicle ownership transfers.

The deadline applies to individuals who failed to complete mutation within the mandatory 30-day period following the purchase or transfer of a vehicle.

To ease compliance, RRA has introduced a special facilitation programme, including extended working hours.

RRA staff will serve the public from Monday to Saturday, and three new temporary service sites have been opened in Kigali—Rebero, Gikondo, and Nyamirambo at the stadium—in addition to existing centers.

RRA urged vehicle owners to take advantage of the grace period, warning that enforcement will intensify after the deadline, with unregistered vehicles facing seizure and possible penalties.

Authorities say the measures are intended to restore order in vehicle registration, protect buyers, and ensure compliance with tax and transport regulations.

