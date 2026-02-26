KIGALI – High-level diplomatic engagement by President Paul Kagame has led to the indefinite suspension of planned U.S. sanctions against Rwanda, according to a detailed report published Thursday.

Citing several officials familiar with the matter, the The Wall Street Journal report reveals that in late January, President Kagame personally reached out to U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) to intervene as the U.S. State and Treasury Departments were preparing a sanctions package against senior Rwandan and M23 officials.

The sanctions were being drafted in response to renewed hostilities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which Washington views as a violation of the U.S.-mediated peace deal signed in December.

According to the Journal, Senator Graham contacted the White House and the office of Vice President JD Vance, arguing that Rwanda is a “reliable American security partner” and a key supplier of critical minerals to the U.S.

He cautioned that imposing sanctions would be counterproductive and could undermine Kigali’s participation in the peace process.

Following these interventions, senior administration officials halted the sanctions rollout, overriding objections from officials at Treasury and State. The sanctions are now paused indefinitely.

The White House confirmed to the Journal that no punitive measures have been taken, and may never be taken.

The Rwandan government has consistently reiterated the country’s commitment to the peace agreement, stating that Rwanda is “fully committed to implementing the peace agreement” and accusing the DRC and its proxy militias of “repeatedly violating the ceasefire.”

Kigali has consistently denied any direct military involvement in the conflict, maintaining that its focus remains on monitoring the volatile situation along its border.

Rwandan officials have often pointed to forewarnings they have provided to the international community, such as alerts regarding the bombardment and siege of the Minembwe region in South Kivu.

Kigali attributes this military pressure to a coalition of forces including the Congolese army (FARDC), Burundian troops, the FDLR militia, and local armed groups, which it says has deliberately targeted civilian areas.

Most recently, the AFC-M23 rebel movement has reported the deployment of Angolan and Tanzanian troops in South Kivu on the side of the Congolese coalition.

Meanwhile, diplomatic filings reveal the scale of Kinshasa’s campaign for punitive measures against Rwanda.

Recent reports indicate that President Tshisekedi’s government has hired high-profile Washington lobbyists on contracts worth millions of dollars, including a $1.4 million deal specifically to secure U.S. support for its position, underscoring a high-stakes strategy to win the diplomatic war in Western capitals.

