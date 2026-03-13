New Leadership Commissioned at Rwanda Pentecostal Assemblies of God

The Rwanda Pentecostal Assemblies of God (RPAG) has officially commissioned a new generation of leaders, signaling a strategic shift toward institutional expansion and spiritual revitalization.

In a high-profile ceremony held Friday, March 13, 2026, Bishop Daniel Ryumugabe was inaugurated as the General Superintendent, joined by Jennifer Mushuru Ingabire as Deputy General Superintendent. Their appointment marks the fourth leadership transition since the denomination’s inception in Rwanda.

This transition comes as the church navigates a rapidly shifting religious landscape. According to the 2022 Census, Rwanda remains a predominantly Christian nation, with 92–94% of the population identifying as Christian.

Within this demographic, the Pentecostal faith has seen a significant surge. It now accounts for 21% of the population—a testament to the growing influence of movements like the RPAG.

Founded in 1990 under the vision of Bishop Jean Gatabazi and his wife Christine, the church has evolved from a fledgling mission into a robust network of over 200 churches nationwide.

On a global scale, the Assemblies of God remains a powerhouse of the Pentecostal movement. It boasts a footprint of over 70 million believers and 441,000 churches across 190 countries.

The commissioning was attended by a distinguished assembly of local clergy and international delegates. Dr. Félicien Usengumukiza, Deputy CEO of the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), presided over the event as the Guest of Honor, joining the congregation in welcoming a leadership team poised to guide the church into its next era of service.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Usengumukiza congratulated the church and the families of the newly commissioned leaders. He described the occasion as a milestone reflecting a renewed commitment to both spiritual leadership and national service.

“Leadership entrusted with such responsibility requires wisdom, accountability, and integrity,” he stated, noting that faith communities have played a significant role in Rwanda’s national rebuilding process.

He emphasized that religious institutions remain vital in promoting moral values, strengthening the family unit, and supporting vulnerable populations through social services.

As Rwanda continues its development trajectory, Dr. Usengumukiza noted that faith-based organizations are essential partners in addressing the contemporary social challenges affecting the youth and families.

Dr. Usengumukiza also underscored the necessity of robust governance within faith institutions, stressing that transparency and effective administration are fundamental to building public trust and institutional credibility.

“The transformation of society is not the responsibility of government alone,” he remarked. “It is a collective mission requiring the active participation of communities, institutions, and citizens alike.”

In his acceptance remarks, Bishop Ryumugabe expressed gratitude to God and the Government of Rwanda for fostering an environment that enables faith communities to contribute to national progress.

He paid a moving tribute to the church’s pioneers, particularly Bishop Jean Gatabazi and his wife Christine, whose unwavering dedication laid the foundation for the fellowship in Rwanda.

Reflecting on the church’s history, Bishop Ryumugabe noted that the Assemblies of God endured its darkest chapter during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The young fellowship suffered devastating losses alongside the rest of the nation.

He emphasized that the church rose from the ashes, rebuilt through the profound resilience of its believers and the collective determination of the Rwandan people.

Beyond spiritual ministry, the church has significantly expanded its social footprint. It now operates over 25 nursery and primary schools, alongside adult literacy and public health initiatives designed to empower families and youth.

A major institutional milestone is also underway with the development of a theological university to train future clergy. Accreditation documentation has already been submitted to the Higher Education Council (HEC).

In a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education, the church is currently executing a nationwide infrastructure project to construct 90 classrooms and 10 administrative blocks. Rapid progress is already visible: at GS Gisasa in Gasabo District, nine classrooms and an office block were completed in just four months, while construction has commenced at EP Bigo in the Gatenga Sector.

Looking ahead, Bishop Ryumugabe envisions a united, spiritually grounded movement that serves as a pillar of Rwanda’s social and moral development. He emphasized that the church remains committed to promoting reconciliation, responsible citizenship, and respect for the law.

“Our desire is for our churches to serve as centers of spiritual transformation that simultaneously drive the wellbeing of our communities and the progress of our nation,” he concluded.

Empowering the Next Generation of Women

Deputy General Superintendent Jennifer Ingabire outlined a transformative vision for her tenure, placing the empowerment of women at the heart of her leadership agenda. She emphasized that women are vital to the church’s future, and her administration will prioritize their elevation into key decision-making roles.

“Our goal is to ensure women are not just participants, but leaders within our spiritual and organizational structures,” Ingabire stated.

To achieve this, she unveiled a strategic roadmap focused on specialized training and capacity-building initiatives. These programs are designed to equip women with the theological depth and administrative skills necessary to lead at every level of the fellowship.

By fostering an environment of mentorship and professional development, Ingabire aims to bridge the leadership gap and ensure the RPAG remains an inclusive and forward-thinking institution.

With this new leadership at the helm, the RPAG enters a new era—one defined by a dual commitment to spiritual depth and impactful social service.

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