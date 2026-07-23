12,000 Rwandan and Congolese Youth Gather in Eastern Congo to Discuss Peace

RUTSHURU, Democratic Republic of Congo — More than 12,000 young people from eastern Congo and neighboring Rwanda gathered this week in North Kivu for a regional peace forum aimed at promoting reconciliation and coexistence in one of Africa’s most conflict-affected regions.

The 15th Regional Youth Forum for Peace was organized July 19-21, by the Catholic Diocese of Goma under Bishop Willy Ngumbi Ngengele.

Participants came from Congolese cities including Goma and Bukavu, as well as from Rwandan areas such as Nyundo and Byumba.

The forum extended into Rutshuru and Masisi territories, areas that have been heavily affected by years of armed violence.

Goma diocese said that large-scale religious and youth gatherings had been difficult to hold in some of these areas in recent years because of insecurity.

The closing ceremony was held on July 19 at EP Rugabo in Rutshuru. Bishop Ngumbi and participants said the improved security situation in parts of North Kivu had made it possible for more young people to attend.

Discussions focused on peacebuilding, rejecting hate speech and encouraging young people to become agents of stability in their communities.

The event also brought together religious leaders, provincial authorities and political representatives from the Alliance Fleuve Congo/M23 (AFC/M23) coalition, including Corneille Nangaa, the group’s coordinator.

Eastern Congo has endured decades of conflict driven by ethnic tensions, competition over natural resources and regional rivalries. The violence has displaced millions of people and created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.

AFC/M23 controls significant areas of North Kivu, including parts of Rutshuru. The group’s territorial gains have allowed some social and religious activities to resume in certain areas, but they have also drawn international criticism.

United Nations experts and human rights organizations continue to report civilian deaths, sexual violence and mass displacement in conflict zones across eastern Congo, underscoring the fragile nature of local stability.

Bishop Ngumbi has organized previous editions of the youth forum, which have focused on moral leadership, entrepreneurship and intercommunal understanding. This year’s gathering, with the participation of both Congolese and Rwandan youth, was presented as an effort to heal cross-border divisions.

The Catholic Church said the forum was intended to offer young people an alternative to violence and militia recruitment by encouraging dialogue and cooperation.

As the political impasse between Kinshasa and AFC/M23 continues, the gathering highlighted both the desire for peace among ordinary citizens and the significant challenges that remain in achieving lasting stability in eastern Congo.

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