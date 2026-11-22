MINEMBWE – Two people have reportedly been killed and two others survived after a military aircraft belonging to the coalition of Congolese and Burundian forces crashed in the Kalongi area, near Minembwe, in eastern DR Congo, on Sunday, November 22.

The Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), the rebel movement that emerged from the AFC/M23 coalition, claims its fighters shot down the aircraft at around 6:00 a.m. as it flew over the Minembwe highlands in Fizi Territory, South Kivu.

FRN spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said the aircraft was preparing to attack civilian populations when it was intercepted by rebel forces.

According to reports, four people were aboard the aircraft. Two died at the scene, while the other two survived and were captured by FRN fighters.

The rebel movement identified one of the survivors as a South African pilot, referred to as Alendre, and the other as a Ugandan national. Both were described as foreign contractors involved in aerial military operations.

Photographs and videos circulating online show aircraft wreckage, including cockpit components, as well as an injured white man with a bandaged head being escorted by armed men.

The aircraft is a Cessna AC-208 aircraft (originally civilian), modified to carry missile launchers and guided rockets for close air support bombing missions. It was flying over Kalongi area, east of Minembwe, when it came under severe fire power.

Congolese military officers have reportedly dismissed claims that a fighter jet was shot down, questioning the nature of the wreckage.

The incident comes amid intense fighting around Minembwe, a strategic highland region in South Kivu that government-allied forces have been trying to recapture from Twirwaneho fighters, who form part of the FRN coalition.

The Congolese army, supported by Burundian troops and local Wazalendo fighters, has been pushing towards the area in an effort to dislodge the rebels. The fighting has involved ground offensives, artillery and drone strikes, with control of key hills and villages changing hands.

The conflict has also left civilians facing severe shortages. Government-allied forces have imposed restrictions on movement into and out of the area, limiting access to food, medicine and other basic supplies.

Residents have reported that even essential commodities such as salt have become difficult to obtain. A UN report said access to Minembwe had been severely restricted, with essential supplies and humanitarian assistance facing major obstacles.

Against this background, the reported downing of a military aircraft is significant. If FRN’s claim is confirmed, it would suggest that its fighters retain the capacity to challenge government military operations in the area, despite the pressure from the coalition.

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